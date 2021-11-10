A recently-acquired video effects and creative software firm says it is hoping to ramp up to a sizeable 150-employee operation by the end of 2022.

Norwich-based FXhome — which was snapped up by global tech firm Artlist — has launched a major recruitment drive to double its current 24-strong workforce over the next six months.

The software development company says it is seeking candidates for some posts earning more than £100k as it brings hi-tech, high-salaried jobs to the region.

Some of these will involve creating accessible tools for the next generation of video creatives, including software developers and roles in quality assurance, front-en and user experience (UX).

Chief executive Josh Davies has commissioned specialists Langham Recruitment to work in partnership with Artlist’s Norwich leadership team to find suitable candidates.

University of East Anglia graduate Mr Davies — who grew up in Norfolk — founded the company 20 years ago after creating a solution to adding lightsabers to video footage.

Artlist revolutionised the film-making industry in 2016 when it offered a subscription-based model for video projects by tech creatives.

“This feels like the ultimate gift to Norfolk,” said Mr Davies.

“We’re creating the opportunity for a number of passionate and talented developers to be part of something which has global impact in enabling entrepreneurial creatives to produce sensational content.

“Our role, right from the outset, has always been in developing the tools which allow the imaginations of others to go further.”

He added: “Partnering with Langham Recruitment for this major recruitment drive, means we can make so many great things happen right here, in the county where I learned my skills and where I went to school, and where so many young people might be aspiring to be in high end tech jobs – but who have previously felt they need to leave the region.

“I am convinced we have incredible talent right here on our doorstep.”

James Ford, delivery team manager for Langham Recruitment, said the partnership between FXhome and Artlist was “a huge statement to the East of England and something we are proud to be a part of”. “We are now on a mission to find the best talent in Norfolk, while attracting talent to the area as well.”

Tim Robinson, chief executive of Tech East, said: “When I heard that Norwich’s FXhome has been acquired by Israeli content creation scaleup Artlist it seemed like good news for Norwich’s blossoming startup ecosystem.

“Now we see that international investment coming good with a hiring drive of well paid tech jobs in the city, the surest sign of investor confidence there is.”

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said the acquisition and scale-up of the business was “fantastic news”.

