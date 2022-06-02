News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Future of workspaces to be showcased at a East Anglian business event

person

Derin Clark

Published: 11:17 AM June 2, 2022
White Space is an open plan collaborative work space on the second floor of St James' Mill, Norwich.

The future of workspaces is due to be showcased at an event next month - Credit: Archant

An East Anglian interior design firm will showcase the future of workspaces to business owners at an event next month.  

Cambridge-based Layrd Design is working with the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce to hold the Future Spaces event at the Norwich City Football Club next month. 

Available to business owners across the East of England, the event will provide information on designing workplaces that focus on wellness and sustainability. 

It will involve an afternoon of educational talks from industry professionals, a moss wall making workshop - moss walls are found to relieve stress - and interactive exhibits demonstrating the future workspaces.  

Those attending the event will also have opportunities to network and meet the organisers for further information and advice. 

Tickets for the main event at £10, there is also an additional £10 charge for the moss wall making workshop, which are available through Eventbrite. 

It will take place on Thursday July 21 starting at 2pm. 

