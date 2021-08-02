Published: 12:00 AM August 2, 2021

Future 50 member Seven Resourcing is on a major recruitment drive – this time, for itself rather than one of its clients.

The Ipswich-based agency specialises in supplying full-time and temporary staff in nursing, healthcare, dentistry, social care, animal health, education, life sciences and criminal justice. However, as well as finding the ideal people for its clients, it is growing so fast that it is looking for more staff for itself as well.

“We are certain that this is the best sales role you can get in East Anglia,” head of marketing George Owen. “The beauty of recruitment is that you need to have drive, you need to be able to sell... but you don't necessarily need recruitment experience. It's so people centric, that you just need to be really good with people.

“We’d say, if you're serious about sales then have a look at Seven,” he concludes.

There are around 70 staff based in Seven’s headquarters in Ipswich, but the recruitment agency has other offices in Colchester, Miami in Florida and on Australia’s Gold Coast. “We have a scheme here where, when a consultant becomes sufficiently successful, they can open their own office – and they can decide where, anywhere in the world,” Mr Owen says.

That may be an innovative approach to business growth, but innovation is part of the Seven approach. It’s introducing new technology to do away with the old-fashioned paper time sheets used by agency staff, revolutionising the way major healthcare companies run their payroll with agencies.

“It’s a fully automated digital piece of technology, which has already been adopted some of the biggest players outside of the NHS,” explains Mr Owen. “For a relatively small company based on Adastral Park, being able to ruffle that system is a big deal.”

