Future 50: Mental health course goes global for Reuzer

Simon Weir

Published: 7:00 AM August 30, 2021   
Reuzer mental health course graphic

Reuzer worked with local illustrator Andy Ward and Norfolk and Waveney Mind on the Seadrill mental-health course - Credit: Reuzer

Norfolk-based e-learning specialist Reuzer partnered with Norfolk and Waveney Mind to produce a mental-health and wellbeing course that has now been translated into five other languages. Produced for off-shore giant Seadrill, the course has been distributed to its 6,000 employees worldwide. 

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

“It's a great story for us because it just shows that you should never give up,” says Reuzer founder Ian Smith. “I had contacted Seadrill and done a demo for them. The head of training said the only thing they need help with was a mental-health course - but we weren’t qualified to deliver that. I remember saying, ‘Leave it with me’...” 

He set about finding a suitable partner and, within a week, was able to go back to Seadrill with Norfolk and Waveney Mind on board. That secured the project for Reuzer – and 50% of the revenue from the course now goes to the mental-health charity. 

Ian Smith of Reuzer says the best feedback is repeat business - Credit: Reuzer

“Poor mental health is now the number one reason for employee absence. In many work places mental health is the elephant in the room and now more than ever we encourage all employers to take action and show that staff wellbeing does matter. The e-learning collaboration with Reuzer and Seadrill has been a great example of using innovation to widen our reach and spread the message even further.”  says Ashley Bunn of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Reuzer and Mind as highly professional units on this important project,” said Dr Robina McCann Bickley, corporate medical director of Seadrill. “Offshore and onshore rotational workers have faced significant extra challenges over the pandemic, in addition to the high-demand nature of their standard roles.”

The Reuzer mental-health and wellbeing course has been translated into five languages for customer Seadrill - Credit: Reuzer

“We have been keen to differentiate what we do at Reuzer and to deliver other options aside from the standard HSE content,” Mr Smith says. It’s an approach that has seen the client base growing rapidly, with repeat business from every one. “That’s the best feedback you can get,” concludes Mr Smith.

For more information, see www.reuzer.com. Also see www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk

