Published: 12:00 AM May 10, 2021

Future 50 member Real Projects has won a prestigious Hermes award and a Honourable Mention for two of its online courses. Part of the Remote Working Masterclass series, the Onboarding course received the top Platinum accolade, while How to Wash Your Hands received an Honourable Mention.

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

The international Hermes Creative Awards having been running for 15 years,. More than 6,000 companies - from East Anglia to Australia - submitted their work for the 2021 awards and only the best 15% earned the Platinum grade. Other winners in 2021 were as diverse as NATO, McKinsey & Company and PepsiCo.

More than 6,000 companies from around the world entered the Hermes Awards - Credit: Hermes

“It's great for the team. Every person who worked on the courses can now say they’ve worked on award-winning project – that they’re an award-winning designer or animator or voice-over artist,” says MD Scott Hewitt.

It had been more than 10 years since Real Projects last tried for an award (“We didn’t win it...”) but Mr Hewitt felt it was important for the team to put their work out there. “You have to be ready for your work to be evaluated,” he says.

The online "How to wash your hands" course got an honourable mentaion - Credit: Real Projects

“The process of identifying which awards to enter, gathering the collateral for the entry and then the feedback process is very positive,” he adds. “It can focus the team, help you refine your product and show where you sit in the market.”

Having triumphed in the Hermes Creative Awards, Real Projects are sharing the success – with the team and with customers. “This is that extra validation from someone external, someone impartial, that the work we do really is recognised,” Mr Hewitt says.

“That gives you the confidence to go on and do more,” he says. “To say, don’t worry about not winning – just have a go.”

To learn more about the award-winning Remote Working Masterclass and How to Wash Your Hands, see www.realprojects.co.uk

