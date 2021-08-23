Published: 7:00 AM August 23, 2021

Quickfire Digital is growing fast – and earning accolades along the way.

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

“We've recruited five people since Christmas, so we're now at 15 strong as an agency,” says Nathan Lomax, MD of Quickfire Digital. “I'd like to think we'll hire two or three more before this Christmas.”

As the pandemic prompted many companies that had relied on bricks-and-mortar premises to accelerate the development of their online business, many turned to the Norwich-based digital agency that specialises in eCommerce solutions, especially Shopify and Shopify Plus.

Nathan Lomax of Quickfire Digital puts the agency's success down to the strength - and hard work - of the team - Credit: Quickfire Digital

"There will always be a place for bricks-and-mortar retail, but it shouldn't be siloed as one channel: it should be part of the marketing mix," says Mr Lomax. “Online is growing and will continue to grow. We've seen 10 years' worth of growth online in the past 18 months, but I strongly believe we're yet to see the half of it.

“There is an element of right-place, right-time in any success story and we're very fortunate for that - but there is another part, which is that we work extremely hard!” says Mr Lomax.

He stresses that the agency has not only increased the volume of work but also the quality. "It's really important to big-up our team,” he says. “Everybody without exception has stepped up to deliver a better quality of output - everyone has really upped their game.

Quickfire aims to deliver websites with impact and effective eCommerce - Credit: Quickfire Digital

"That's coincided with our focus really honing in on the proposition, redefining our USPs. But all that good stuff is being supplemented by the fact that everyone has really taken it upon themselves to drive the business forwards.”

The quality of work coming out of Quickfire has been noticed by others in the industry and it has been nominated as finalists in the eCommerce Agency of the Year, as well as Independent Agency of the Year in the UK Agency Awards 2021.

“The awards are lovely, but none of it would be possible without the team,” he concludes. “That is something that makes us truly unique: the quality of the team.”

For more information, see www.quickfiredigital.com