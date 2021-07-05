Future 50: Engineering centre keeps Poultec’s growth on course
- Credit: Poultec Training
As one academic year ends, Poultec Training is already preparing for the next, with work finishing on upgrading its engineering centre in Norwich. Adding new equipment will let the vocational training specialist offer welding and motor-mechanics courses in September for the first time.
Not that the Future 50 firm’s operations are tied to the school calendar – though as 16-18-year-olds are a key audience for its study programmes, this is an important time of year as school leavers may be considering going on to do a course with Poultec, rather than taking A-levels.
The company was formed in 1997 to provide work-based training for the poultry industry, which still accounts for about a third of its work. As it has grown it has branched out into everything from butchery to management, recruitment and warehousing.
“The difference between us and a conventional college is that we’re more responsive and able to grow into new areas,” explains operations director Nathan Raines. One example he gives is of the dental-nurse programme that’s been running for just over a year.
“We have a couple of really experienced and skilled dental tutors working for us, which has enabled us to grow that significantly in a short period of time,” he says. “We had an inquiry yesterday from a really modern dental surgery in London asking us to do their apprenticeships.”
The apprenticeships are a key part of the Poultec business and are rolling all year round. “We currently have around 35 apprenticeship vacancies,” Mr Raines explains. These are opportunities for young people to study for and gain qualifications while working and earning a salary - though there’s no age limit on being an apprentice.
“We also help businesses looking to take on an apprentice,” adds associate director of communications Leroy Burrell. “They’re a great way for firms to grow their own talent and plan succession, but many don’t realise that they can get a grant of upto £5,000 and the government funds their training.”
For further information, see www.poultec.co.uk