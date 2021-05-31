Published: 5:45 AM May 31, 2021

The first fully vegan cheese-stuffed frozen doughballs for you to enjoy at home - courtesy of One Planet Pizza - Credit: One Planet Pizza

Norfolk’s vegan catering company One Planet Pizza has introduced two new product lines. As well as a new “Spicy Peppernoni” topping for its ready-made range – promising the flavours of everyone’s favourite piquant sausage with none of the meat – it's launching the UK’s first frozen vegan-cheese-stuffed dough balls.

One Planet Pizza co-founder Joe Hill says: “Takeaways have upped their game when it comes to vegan pizza, but sadly, cook-at-home options have lagged behind. One Planet Pizza is changing the frozen pizza game, with our range of indulgent pizzas and dough-based products.”

The One Planet Pizza Cheezy Doughballs have a crisp outer over a light, fluffy dough – with a gooey centre filled with melted Applewood Vegan cheese. The Spicy Peppernoni Pizza comes on a handcrafted base, topped with tomato sauce, juicy pepperoni made from jackfruit, and spicy Applewood Mexicana vegan cheese.

All the taste of pepperoni, but with jackfruit instead of meat on the Spicy Peppernoni pizza - Credit: One Planet Pizza

As well as high-street stockists, both products are available online direct from One Planet Pizza. The Spicy Peppernoni Pizza costs £6.15 and the Cheezy Doughballs cost £3.49. Both prices include delivery.

For more information, see www.oneplanetpizza.com