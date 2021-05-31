Future 50: One Planet Pizza expands its range
- Credit: One Planet Pizza
Norfolk’s vegan catering company One Planet Pizza has introduced two new product lines. As well as a new “Spicy Peppernoni” topping for its ready-made range – promising the flavours of everyone’s favourite piquant sausage with none of the meat – it's launching the UK’s first frozen vegan-cheese-stuffed dough balls.
One Planet Pizza co-founder Joe Hill says: “Takeaways have upped their game when it comes to vegan pizza, but sadly, cook-at-home options have lagged behind. One Planet Pizza is changing the frozen pizza game, with our range of indulgent pizzas and dough-based products.”
The One Planet Pizza Cheezy Doughballs have a crisp outer over a light, fluffy dough – with a gooey centre filled with melted Applewood Vegan cheese. The Spicy Peppernoni Pizza comes on a handcrafted base, topped with tomato sauce, juicy pepperoni made from jackfruit, and spicy Applewood Mexicana vegan cheese.
As well as high-street stockists, both products are available online direct from One Planet Pizza. The Spicy Peppernoni Pizza costs £6.15 and the Cheezy Doughballs cost £3.49. Both prices include delivery.
For more information, see www.oneplanetpizza.com