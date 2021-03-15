News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Future 50: iboxit prepares for soft launch

Author Picture Icon

Simon Weir

Published: 6:30 AM March 15, 2021   
iBoxit environmentally friendly recycled plastic pallet

The iBoxit compressed plastic pallet is environmentally friendly and virtually indestructible - Credit: iBoxit

The innovative environmentally-friendly pallets developed by Norwich start-up and Future 50 member iBoxit are preparing for the next crucial stage in the development process. 

“We’re in talks with the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership [the trade organisation for farming, fishing and drink north of the Border] to roll the pallet out across the sector, almost as a soft launch,” explains founder John Farley. 

The iBoxit pallet is already being trialled in the fishing industry in Aberdeenshire. “If we were to roll it out to all the food and drink manufacturers in that area, it would be more than enough to demonstrate its capability,” Mr Farley says. 

iBoxit's John Farley (left) and finance director Alan Miles

iBoxit's John Farley (left) and finance director Alan Miles - Credit: iBoxit

“Scotland Food and Drink represents a variety of products and a variety of applications. Some are one-trip pallets, some are multi-use. The great thing is we have the versatility there to really test it – and it is more about transit testing, so we see how it performs when it’s battered about in lorries.”

There are two versions of the iBoxit pallet: a corrugated version and a compressed plastic one. Iboxit's long-term partner Smurfit Kappa is looking at licensing the corrugated version, while the plastic version has interest not only from Scotland Food and Drink but also from major construction-product producer Saint-Gobain.

Two issues still face Norwich-based iBoxit: rapidly scaling production and, first, the final testing that will be achieved with a roll-out in Scotland. “I want to be able to go to someone and say, 'It’s virtually indestructible and here’s the evidence’,” says Mr Farley.

“Our pallet can be used in any application – wet, dry, internal or external. It helps the planet, it takes out plastic and is biodegrable and fully recyclable,” he concludes. “It has the potential to change the way packaging is done.”

For further information, see www.iboxit.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in Norfolk village
  3. 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  1. 4 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
  2. 5 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
  3. 6 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back
  4. 7 'A real sense of community' - How a roller revolution is sweeping Norfolk
  5. 8 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
  6. 9 More people head to work in latest lockdown, new Google data reveals
  7. 10 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
Future 50

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at the Vancouver Quarter near the Bus Station in King

Person dies after incident near town bus station

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
dodgy car yarmouth

Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus