Published: 7:00 AM May 3, 2021

Norwich-based Future 50 member Hollinger Print is looking forward to welcoming clients back on site as Covid restrictions ease, after significant updates to its Norwich factory.

The Future 50 programme is powered by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

"It's very important for us to get customers here,” says MD Mark Hollinger. “Our purpose built factory is a USP for us, with an emphasis on quality and a real agency vibe. Customers can see that we look after our environment, so we'll look after them as well. There's attention to detail in everything we do.

MD Mark Hollinger prides himself on the attention to detail every project receives - Credit: Hollinger

“There’s a strong emphasis on a smart and efficient environment – not just because of how it looks, but because it helps us work more efficiently, which has also been the key driver in recent significant investments," he adds.

The Hollinger Print design studio works just like any creative agency - Credit: Hollinger

Hollinger has multi-colour litho presses, suitable for larger runs of everything from leaflets to booklets. For smaller runs, it has high-quality digital presses – as well as the latest HP Indigo technology, which offers the top-end quality of litho with the efficiencies of digital printing.

As well as full-colour litho and digital printing, Hollinger has its own print-finishing department and can produce everything from banners to business cards, or stickers to pamphlets - Credit: Hollinger

"We’re always delighted to work with designers, marketing departments and any customer who is keen to gain a fuller understanding of the various printing processes and get insight into how they might get the best results from it," says Mr Hollinger. "They can see the technology, take away samples and see their jobs in production."

To guarantee top-quality output, Hollinger can work with clients across the full life cycle of their job, from pre-press and design, through to print, finishing and fulfilment. Hollinger is also equipped to produce banners, display art and even promotional products such as calendars and stickers.

As well as a modern, purpose-built factory, Hollinger Print has a fleet of vehicles to deliver customer orders - Credit: Hollinger

From stationery and business cards to prospectus, flyers and newsletters, the business prides itself on attention to detail. “We see our customers very much as partners,” says Mr Hollinger. “We’ve been in business for over 30 years and we’re continually investing in the latest equipment and in our facilities – not just to look good, but to be good and to deliver outstanding results.”

For more information see www.hollinger.co.uk

