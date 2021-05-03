Future 50: Hollinger ready for easing of restrictions
- Credit: Hollinger
Norwich-based Future 50 member Hollinger Print is looking forward to welcoming clients back on site as Covid restrictions ease, after significant updates to its Norwich factory.
"It's very important for us to get customers here,” says MD Mark Hollinger. “Our purpose built factory is a USP for us, with an emphasis on quality and a real agency vibe. Customers can see that we look after our environment, so we'll look after them as well. There's attention to detail in everything we do.
“There’s a strong emphasis on a smart and efficient environment – not just because of how it looks, but because it helps us work more efficiently, which has also been the key driver in recent significant investments," he adds.
Hollinger has multi-colour litho presses, suitable for larger runs of everything from leaflets to booklets. For smaller runs, it has high-quality digital presses – as well as the latest HP Indigo technology, which offers the top-end quality of litho with the efficiencies of digital printing.
"We’re always delighted to work with designers, marketing departments and any customer who is keen to gain a fuller understanding of the various printing processes and get insight into how they might get the best results from it," says Mr Hollinger. "They can see the technology, take away samples and see their jobs in production."
To guarantee top-quality output, Hollinger can work with clients across the full life cycle of their job, from pre-press and design, through to print, finishing and fulfilment. Hollinger is also equipped to produce banners, display art and even promotional products such as calendars and stickers.
From stationery and business cards to prospectus, flyers and newsletters, the business prides itself on attention to detail. “We see our customers very much as partners,” says Mr Hollinger. “We’ve been in business for over 30 years and we’re continually investing in the latest equipment and in our facilities – not just to look good, but to be good and to deliver outstanding results.”
For more information see www.hollinger.co.uk
