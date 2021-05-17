News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Future 50: Online event focuses on cyber security

Simon Weir

Published: 3:33 PM May 17, 2021   
Norfolk-based online security experts and Future 50 members CyberScale are holding an online event called Cyber Insights-LIVE! on Thursday this week (May 20).

Online criminals are become more sophisticated and cyber crime more insidious, so businesses need to know how to protect their data and their online resources. The free Cyber Insights-Live event can help you learn how to strengthen your defences - and how to respond it you do fall victim to online crime.

CyberScale's experts and guest speakers will be online to explain the most common cyber security threats today. The interactive format of the event means they'll be able to answer questions from delegates. 

Cyber Insights-LIVE is takes place at 10am on Thursday May 20 and is completely free to attend. To register and participate, click here

Future 50
Norfolk

