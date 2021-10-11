Published: 8:00 AM October 11, 2021

Norfolk-based technology company adds Wiltshire firm to its rapidly growing group.

The Future 50 programme is powered by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

Future 50 member Vanilla Electronics has completed its second major acquisition of 2021, buying Wiltshire-based Interconics.

Thetford-based Vanilla provides supply-chain services to global technology manufacturers. It handles everything from design, material procurement, kitting, and manufacturing, through to end-customer order fulfilment, product returns, warranty, repair and re-supply - shipping more than a million parts a day from its 25,000 square foot automated warehouse.

Vanilla's services range from design and manufacture of electronics to end-customer order fulfilment and more - Credit: Vanilla Electronics

In March this year, Vanilla acquired Bela Electronic Designs in Bedford, a leading provider of PCB design and low to medium volume manufacturing services. This serves as Vanilla’s new-product introduction facility.

Interconics specialises in medium- to high-volume, high-complexity manufacturing, including the automated manufacture of cutting-edge PCB assemblies. Bringing it into the group allows Vanilla to increase its capability in complex-electronics manufacturing and higher-volume PCB assembly.

Dan Croft of Vanilla Electronics is looking for further acquisition opportunities - Credit: Vanilla Electronics

Vanilla’s group CEO Dan Croft said: “Interconics’ technical and highly proficient automated manufacturing services provide group customers the ability to quickly scale their higher-volume products, retaining manufacture within the UK."

Interconics founder and MD Dave Weston will take up a new role with Vanilla as group chief technical officer. He said: “Thanks to all those who have helped me develop Interconics over the past 34 year. We’ve pushed the boundaries of electronic design and manufacture - this is an opportunity to provide a new level of growth, where Interconics will continue to pave the way in electronics manufacturing.”

Interconics specialisies in medium- to high-volume specialist electronics manufacture - Credit: Vanilla/Susannah Fields

Operations will continue as before at the Interconics base in Atworth, with Vanilla’s group chief operations officer Gary Wearing taking on the role of Interconics MD. He commented: “It’s a fantastic fit and a great opportunity for the existing team at Interconics. The whole group can look forward to the next stage of growth with excitement and optimism.”

The acquisition was supported by Literacy Capital, with legal advice from Future 50 partner Birketts. Vanilla continues to look at other acquisitions that add technical, regional and commercial value – both to the newly enlarged business and to its customers.

For more information, see www.vanillaelectronics.com

