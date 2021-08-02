News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Future 50: Double award success for Colourbox Montessori School

Simon Weir

Published: 12:00 AM August 2, 2021   
Colourbox Montessori School Newmarket nursery and forest school

Staff at the award-winning Colourbox Montessori School's Newmarket Nursery and Forest School - Credit: Colourbox

Suffolk early-years education group Colourbox Montessori School has scored a double success in the daynurseries.co.uk 2021 awards. The industry specialists named the group - which has sites in Newmarket, Haverhill, Barrow and Red Lodge - one of the top 20 small nursery chains in the UK. 

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

On top of that, Colourbox Montessori Nursery, Haverhill and Colourbox Montessori Nursery & Forest School, Newmarket were both named in the top 20 nurseries in the East of England. 

Colourbox Montessori School Haverhill nursery

The Haverhill nursery was - with Newmarket - named as one of the best nurseries in the East of England - Credit: Colourbox

The awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews given by verified parents. Founder and owner Susie Norman puts the success down to the “uncompromising focus on customer service”.

“I have a fantastic team and we have a culture that makes us unlike other nurseries,” she says. “We’re very particular about even the small things and everything that goes in has to be of high quality and has to fit with the plan.”

She’s supported by a “fabulous and very detail-oriented operations manager, Sandra Copping, and our brilliant business manager Lindsey Dodsworth” who have both been with Colourbox for more than a decade. 

Colourbox Montessori School Newmarket Nursery & Forest School

The Newmarket setting provides plenty of outdoor learning opportunities for children - Credit: Colourbox

“Part of our strength is our staff retention – and to an extent that is driving our growth, as I have to be able to reward our people with development opportunities,” Mrs Norman explains. 

Despite having added two more nurseries to the group already this year, she is still actively looking for another site. “Our strength is that the nurseries are close enough to share staff and resources,” she explains.

Colourbox Montessori School Newmarket

Demand for places at all six Colourbox sites is high - Credit: Colourbox

This ensures quality and culture are consistent and has meant not only that places at all the nurseries are in high demand but also that Colourbox is consistently rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

“When I began Colourbox more than 30 years ago, the thing I loved most was working with the young children,” she says. “The thrill now is growing the business to make Montessori education available to more families.”

For further information see www.colourboxmontessori.co.uk
 

Future 50
Suffolk

