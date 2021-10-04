Published: 6:45 AM October 4, 2021

Cyberscale's new courses can be delivered in-person at the firm's Norwich training facility - Credit: CyberScale

Norwich-based cybersecurity and information-security consultancy CyberScale has launched five new courses to help businesses protect themselves against the risks of a cyber-attack.

“We don’t have technical solutions to push and always begin with looking at client’s current technologies, policies, processes and people when it comes to assessing their position in relation to cybersecurity,” said director and principal consultant Darren Chapman.

The five new courses cover: cybersecurity staff awareness; cybersecurity for business owners and leaders; incident response planning in cybersecurity; preparing for Cyber Essentials; and preparing for ISO27001.

“We listen to what our clients are telling us they need and ensure that we build services we think not only meet this need, but also deliver our experience and knowledge in the most effective and relevant manner,” Mr Chapman explains.

Having developed bespoke training courses for a range of clients CyberScale developed the suite of five new training courses for organisations at different stages in their cybersecurity journey. Delivered by front-line consultants who can share their real-life experiences, the courses engage employees to ensure the lessons are taken back into the business with enthusiasm. This is vital when the lessons can and will protect the business from potentially damaging cyber-attacks.

Courses run on-line or in-person at CyberScale’s dedicated training facility on the outskirts of Norwich. There are public courses, where individuals can join others taking part in the training, or sessions can be scheduled exclusively for one business.

