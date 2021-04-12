News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Future 50: Expanding Cyberscale secures key team members

Simon Weir

Published: 7:00 AM April 12, 2021   
Norwich-based cyber security expert Cyberscale is growing and the Future 50 firm has acquired some key talent to help advance it. Graham Duckworth – one of the founders and a former MD of another Future 50 business, Suffolk’s Green Duck – joins the senior leadership team of Cyberscale as commercial director. 

“I’ve known Graham from when he was at LabSec, which was another security firm that span off from Green Duck,” says Cyberscale MD Darren Chapman. “We have a lot in common – the same ethos and approach to security – so it’s a good fit.

“He brings his experience on the business-development side, to help us grow our commercial offering and develop partnerships. Plus he was instrumental in growing Green Duck from a start up to a 50-person business, so we can draw on his experience as Cyberscale grows to where we want to be.”

Also joining the team full-time are Jane Clements, who has been consulting with Cyberscale since 2019, and Elliot Kemp, after completing an internship with the business. “They give us the capacity and the skills we need as we expand,” explains Mr Chapman. 

To accommodate the growing business, Cyberscale has recently moved offices to a suite on the Royal Norfolk Showground. “The move to remote working – and GDPR – has seen a lot of businesses appreciate the importance of data security and that it’s more than just an IT issue,” explains Mr Chapman. “The different risks they face mean they need specialist help – and that’s where we come in.”

As well as helping clients implement the ISO 27001 security standard, the business offers a full range of services including remote-working security, to protect systems and data with staff operating away from the traditional office environment, incident response and data breach planning, and security awareness training for both employees and leadership teams.

“There are lots of businesses that need our help,” says Mr Chapman. “And we’re here for them.” 

For further information, see www.cyberscale.co.uk

