Future 50: Expanding Cyberscale secures key team members
- Credit: Cyberscale
Norwich-based cyber security expert Cyberscale is growing and the Future 50 firm has acquired some key talent to help advance it. Graham Duckworth – one of the founders and a former MD of another Future 50 business, Suffolk’s Green Duck – joins the senior leadership team of Cyberscale as commercial director.
“I’ve known Graham from when he was at LabSec, which was another security firm that span off from Green Duck,” says Cyberscale MD Darren Chapman. “We have a lot in common – the same ethos and approach to security – so it’s a good fit.
“He brings his experience on the business-development side, to help us grow our commercial offering and develop partnerships. Plus he was instrumental in growing Green Duck from a start up to a 50-person business, so we can draw on his experience as Cyberscale grows to where we want to be.”
Also joining the team full-time are Jane Clements, who has been consulting with Cyberscale since 2019, and Elliot Kemp, after completing an internship with the business. “They give us the capacity and the skills we need as we expand,” explains Mr Chapman.
To accommodate the growing business, Cyberscale has recently moved offices to a suite on the Royal Norfolk Showground. “The move to remote working – and GDPR – has seen a lot of businesses appreciate the importance of data security and that it’s more than just an IT issue,” explains Mr Chapman. “The different risks they face mean they need specialist help – and that’s where we come in.”
As well as helping clients implement the ISO 27001 security standard, the business offers a full range of services including remote-working security, to protect systems and data with staff operating away from the traditional office environment, incident response and data breach planning, and security awareness training for both employees and leadership teams.
“There are lots of businesses that need our help,” says Mr Chapman. “And we’re here for them.”
For further information, see www.cyberscale.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
- 2 Woman found dead in country park is named
- 3 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
- 4 'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight
- 5 Prince Philip memorial erected in town park just a day after his death
- 6 Childhood friends unite to launch barbershop together
- 7 Investigations continuing after drugs seized during police raid
- 8 New Turkish takeaway which cooks over coals shows how kebabs should be done
- 9 Giant Wheel soon to be 'operational' on popular seafront
- 10 EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash