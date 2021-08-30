Future 50: Cheddar provides Mutual support to bring Bentley Golf to Suffolk
- Credit: The Golfing Hub
Agencies cooperate as The Golfing Hub in Sudbury is launched with Bentley Golf and Vega clubs.
A ground-breaking indoor golf facility is coming to Sudbury. The Golfing Hub is being managed by Suffolk design agency Mutual Media – but the launch is being supported by Future 50 member Cheddar Creative.
“In some respects, we're competitors on the design side but there's enough differentiation,” explains Cheddar’s Rich Wood. "We're looking more at marketing campaigns and social media and that kind of thing.”
“There's stuff we can do to help Rich, and there's stuff that he can do to help us,” says Mutual’s Peter Brady. “From my perspective, collaboration is definitely the way forward.”
The Golfing Hub comes from a collaboration with one of Mutual’s clients, Professional Golf Europe. As well as the prestigious Vega brand, it produces Bentley Golf clubs. With the lease on its old industrial space in Hereford coming to an end, it partnered with Mutual to move warehousing and then production to Suffolk.
“We’re looking to create a unique space that’s suitable for Bently customers to visit,” Mr Brady explains. That is The Golfing Hub, which will be open to all golfers. It will have indoor simulators, offering a chance to play a virtual round on more than 100 top-flight courses, personalised club fitting with TrackMan, and meeting facilities for corporate bookings.
“If someone is fitted for a set of clubs, we can build them while they wait – they can even watch them being made,” says Mr Brady. Clubs can even be personalised with a laser.
“There are lots of angles here as we prepare for the launch,” says Mr Wood. “We’re focusing on social media – LinkedIn for the business visitors and Instagram for general golfing interest, looking at competitions to spread the word and create some buzz around the launch.”
The Golfing Hub in Sudbury opens on September 16. For more information go to Instagram and LinkedIn, searching for “The Golfing Hub”.