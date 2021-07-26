News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Future 50: Busy winter sets Caribbean Blinds up for summer expansion

Author Picture Icon

Simon Weir

Published: 7:15 AM July 26, 2021   
Ipswich deluxe outdoor living pod from Caribbean Blinds

Working from home has seen people investing in home improvements - like the Ipswich deluxe outdoor living pod from Caribbean Blinds - Credit: Caribbean Blinds

Sudbury firm growing as lockdown fuels rise in home improvements.

Logos

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

“Traditionally, from Easter to the August Bank Holiday is our busiest period,” says Stuart Dantzic, MD of Caribbean Blinds. “With the pandemic, that's not been the case... Our business was as busy in January as we are in our peak summer months.”

Stuart Dantzic of Caribbean Blinds

Stuart Dantzic of Caribbean Blinds is looking to create jobs in Sudbury as the business expands - Credit: Caribbean Blinds

The Future 50 firm produces external shading systems – from patio awnings and external blinds to the award-winning louvred-roof featured in its range of Outdoor Living Pods. Everything is produced in its Sudbury factory, backed up by a five-year guarantee.

While people who have found themselves spending more time at home under the lockdowns have turned to Caribbean Blinds to enhance their gardens, Mr Dantzic doesn’t think customers will stop coming once the pandemic is over. “I think this is a rekindled love of our homes and gardens,” he says. “I don't see this trend towards outdoor living in the UK slowing down.

Caribbean Blinds Hemel Hempstead outdoor living pod

The Hemel Hempsted deluxe outdoor living pod - one of the products being snapped up under lockdown - Credit: Caribbean Blinds

“It’s echoed across the whole home-improvement sector - so not just ourselves or outdoor companies, but also the home improvement companies, whether it's windows, doors, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, sofas and so on.”

However, the busy winter has caused some headaches: “Normally that is a downtime for us, when we take review the past 12 months and look forward. This year, we haven't had that breathing space,” Mr Dantzic says.

"We were aiming to implement a new computer software system, to streamline our manufacturing process, make it virtually paperless and automate our reordering process, but it's a several-month project and that’s had to be put on the back burner.”

Caribbean Blinds Sudbury manufacturing factory

All the products are made in the Caribbean Blinds factory in Sudbury by skilled workers - Credit: Caribbean Blinds

Most Read

  1. 1 Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
  3. 3 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  1. 4 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
  2. 5 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
  3. 6 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  4. 7 City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game
  5. 8 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  6. 9 Norwich Bus Station building closed due to Covid ping
  7. 10 'Do your bit to slow spread' - plea as Covid hospital admissions remain low

What is forging ahead is an extension of the factory. “It is great news for our growth as a company, but it's also great news for the local community because we are working with local builders, rather than firms outside of the area,” Mr Dantzic says. 

Caribbean Blinds factory

Once the factory expansion is complete, it will create more jobs in Sudbury - Credit: Caribbean Blinds

The factory extension, which will allow Caribbean Blinds to reduce lead times by holding more stock, should be complete by October and will instantly create half-a-dozen new jobs. “Then over the next 12-18 months, it will lead to another 20-24 jobs, says Mr Dantzic.

For further information, see www.cbsolarshading.co.uk
 

Future 50
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Shops have warned that shortages are only temporary

Norfolk Live

Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'

Sarah Hussain

person
Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, Chick Inn Norwich

Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon