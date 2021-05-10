Future 50: Archive-Vault expands facilities and services
- Credit: Archive Vault
“We’ve definitely had to adapt like all businesses, but we’ve still had really good growth in the past year,” says Zoe Pitcher, director of Norwich-based Future 50 firm Archive-Vault.
To keep up with the demand that Covid presented, the document storage experts increased both warehouse and office space. “The final phase is almost complete,” Zoe says.
Part of the office upgrade was the creation of a secure private viewing room, where clients can review documents on site. “It saves the client money. Rather than having boxes delivered to their home or office, they can spend as long as they need at our facility” explains office manager Emily Pitcher.
A key growth area has been Archive-Vault’s Document Scanning service. “We have definitely seen an increase in the demand for scanning, with businesses looking to digitise their files due to downsizing or remote working,” Zoe says.
“Having our online portal has been vital for many remote workers,” says Zoe. Clients have the flexibility to manage their archiving online anywhere, anytime with Archive-Vault’s Client Portal.
The need for Archive-Vault’s services – from secure storage to digitising records – looks set to increase as businesses return to offices or to a hybrid way of working.
“Our priority is being responsive to what our clients need – which is something we pride ourselves on, tailoring our services to each individual business,” concludes Emily. "At the end of the day, clients need to know we’re always here to support them.”
For more information, see www.archive-vault.co.uk
