Future 50: Archive-Vault expands facilities and services

Simon Weir

Published: 6:00 AM May 10, 2021   
Archive Vault Norwich

Archive Vault has increased its physical storage facility and expanded its services - Credit: Archive Vault

“We’ve definitely had to adapt like all businesses, but we’ve still had really good growth in the past year,” says Zoe Pitcher, director of Norwich-based Future 50 firm Archive-Vault. 
To keep up with the demand that Covid presented, the document storage experts increased both warehouse and office space. “The final phase is almost complete,” Zoe says.

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

Part of the office upgrade was the creation of a secure private viewing room, where clients can review documents on site. “It saves the client money. Rather than having boxes delivered to their home or office, they can spend as long as they need at our facility” explains office manager Emily Pitcher.

Director Zoe Pitcher says businesses downsizing and working remotely can benefit from Archive Vault's document-scanning service to digitise records - Credit: Archive Vault

A key growth area has been Archive-Vault’s Document Scanning service. “We have definitely seen an increase in the demand for scanning, with businesses looking to digitise their files due to downsizing or remote working,” Zoe says. 

Archive Vault can deliver physical copies to customers whenever they are required - Credit: Archive Vault

Customers can manage their records through the Archive Vault Client Portal - Credit: Archive Vault

“Having our online portal has been vital for many remote workers,” says Zoe. Clients have the flexibility to manage their archiving online anywhere, anytime with Archive-Vault’s Client Portal. 

The need for Archive-Vault’s services – from secure storage to digitising records – looks set to increase as businesses return to offices or to a hybrid way of working. 

Archive Vault office manager Emily Pitcher says the business is adapts to the needs of its clients - Credit: Archive Vault

Important records can be securely stored then taken to the new Archive Vault viewing room for inspection - Credit: Archive Vault

“Our priority is being responsive to what our clients need – which is something we pride ourselves on, tailoring our services to each individual business,” concludes Emily. "At the end of the day, clients need to know we’re always here to support them.”

For more information, see www.archive-vault.co.uk
 

Future 50
Norfolk

