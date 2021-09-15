Published: 7:00 AM September 15, 2021

Applications are open for the 2022 Future 50 programme.

Are you in a high-growth business in the East of England? Would you like to see that growth accelerate over the next year? Then sign up for Future 50, which is now accepting applications to take part in the 2022 programme.

Future 50 has been bringing together entrepreneurs and business leaders of the region’s most promising companies for more than a decade - offering not only unrivalled networking opportunities but also support and insight from the partner firms.

“Future 50 is designed to help you meet other like-minded and local businesses at the same stage in their journey, offering dedicated business support over 12 months to help you grow,” explains Anthony Pryke of Barclays, which has supported Future 50 from the outset. “The programme is split up in to bite-sized elements which allows you to get the most from it, while still being able to focus on your business.”

With the programmes other 2022 partners Birketts, Lovewell Blake, Foresight, Turning Point and Archant, there are expert advisors covering every aspect of business from start-up structure to growth funding to marketing to tax efficiency. Future 50 members are also profiled in the business pages of Archant's titles.

“Our Future50 year here at GoWash has been exciting one,” says MD Jonny Billings, leading one of this year's businesses. “This process provides a forum to explore and nurture ideas, knowledge and experience. This ultimately has lead to 50 businesses collaborating, which every business can benefit from. Businesses working together creates stronger and better thought-out ideas, avoiding possible pit-falls and bumps in the road.”

Suffolk-based Events Under Canvas took part in Future 50 in 2015. “It really helped us to build our brand awareness in this region and position ourselves as a luxury, growing market leader,” says founder Jenna Ackerley.

Through Future 50, the business was able to access grant funding that increased its rate of growth – and the following year, it won the “One to Watch” title at the Suffolk Business Awards. “Besides the grant, the networking events and PR we gained were also invaluable,” concludes Mrs Ackerley.

To learn more or take part in the 2022 Future 50 programme, click here.