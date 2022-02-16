Funding awarded to grow Flexi-Job Apprenticeships in east of England

Funding of £300,000 from the government has been secured to invest in growing flexi-job apprenticeships across the east of England.

TrAC (Training and Apprenticeships in Construction) and EN:Able Futures CIC have gained the money to expand into locations across the entire eastern side of England.

These not-for-profit organisations will use the funding to develop the Flexi-Job Apprenticeship Agency (FJAA), which will support the expansion of the North Norfolk-based TrAC and EN:Able across eastern regions.

Flexi-Job Apprenticeships are designed to ensure that sectors and jobs where short-term contracts or other non-standard employment models are the norm can access the benefits of apprenticeships.

The FJAA will also grow the delivery of standards across the wider Built Environment, including allied trades and professions.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi MP said: “Gone are the days when apprenticeships are restricted by a one-size fits all approach.

“Through our dynamic post-16 reforms, we are investing directly in people, delivering prestigious and flexible apprenticeships which suits learners’ needs.

“New flexi-job apprenticeships will not only help to deliver the skilled workforce needed to support a diverse range of sectors to grow, but it will create even more exciting opportunities for people to secure a great career.”

TrAC and EN:Able received the funding after demonstrating an understanding of the skills needed within the construction sector and having successfully provided award-winning apprenticeship services with grant support from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

Since 2012 the organisations have provided 652 shared apprenticeships to 295 host companies working with 78 learning providers.

Sally Moore, director of TrAC, said: “The funding will enable us to expand our collective award-winning flexi-job apprenticeship services across the entire East Coast of England where there is untapped demand amongst both construction contractors and young people wishing the enter the industry and currently no such provision aimed at the construction sector.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak MP added: "I'm thrilled to see such exciting new opportunities being created in a wide range of industries thanks to our flexi-job apprenticeships - supporting more people to find the apprenticeship that is right for them.”