Published: 8:39 AM April 27, 2021

Own a fuel station: this one is for sale. - Credit: Christie & Co

A fuel station in Norfolk with four pumps, a car wash and Londis convenience store is for sale.

The Fison Way self serve, Mundford Road, Thetford, made a net annual profit up to March 2021 of £360,000.

Agents Christie & Co stated: "It is a great opportunity for someone looking to add an established service station to their existing portfolio and benefit from a very profitable business already run under management."

More than 11,000 vehicles use the road a year, the details state.

The forecourt has four pump islands, a drive-in car wash and car parking for multiple vehicles. There is also a convenience store, a Costa Express coffee machine and office space.

The sales for 12 months to March 31, 2021 were £3.5m takings in fuel and £800,000 for the shop. During the first quarter of 2021, the sales were recovering to pre-Covid levels, with fuel sales in excess of 86,000 litres.

