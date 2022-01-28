Winter demand for heating oil fuels price fears

A Norfolk fuel charity is worried about running out of funds as the number of people needing financial support to pay for heating oil has more than doubled.

North Norfolk Foodbank - which also helps people struggling with energy bills - has recorded a significant rise in referrals for people unable to pay for heating oil.

Between November and January it received 41 referrals, compared with just 18 during the same period last year.

The foodbank deals with only those in the greatest financial difficulties, suggesting far greater numbers of those who rely on heating oil in rural areas across the region will also be feeling the squeeze this winter.

It comes at a time of heightened concern over rising energy bills, with most focus until now on electricity and gas prices.

Tom Morton, from North Norfolk Foodbank, said: "We run an Energy Bank Scheme that provides financial support to people struggling with their energy bills and who have been referred by an agency.

"This year we are seeing a lot more people being referred because of heating oil."

Those unable to afford their energy costs are referred to their local foodbank after being means tested by official organisations or agencies.

Financial help is provided via fuel vouchers, but the money comes from the individual foodbank's funding.

Mr Morton revealed that the increasing number of people being referred during the winter is putting a strain on the foodbank's resources. "The more demand for help could mean that we will run out of funds and that's a concern."

Michelle Marchesi, Debt Unit Manager at Norfolk Citizen Advice - Credit: Michelle Marchesi

Michelle Marchesi, debt unit manager at Norfolk Citizen Advice, has also found that there has been and increase in the number of people unable to afford heating oil

"There has been a significant amount of people struggling," she said. "There isn't the same assistance available to those struggling to pay for heating oil as there is for gas and electricity.

"It's not just the cost of heating oil that is making people struggle but everything at the moment.

"In the past if people couldn't afford oil they could use electric heaters, but electric is rising so that is not an affordable option either."

It is estimated that there are 1.5 million homes in the UK that are not connected to a gas line and are likely to depend on heating oil as a result.

Caroline Mackinson from Citizens Advice Diss, Thetford and District. - Credit: Citizens Advice

Caroline Mackinson, project coordinator at Citizens Advice Diss, Thetford and District, said: "Norfolk has quite a high proportion of homes off-gas at 15pc compared to the national average of 10pc, so many have heating oil - which is more expensive than gas

"Many of the off-gas properties in Norfolk are rural and are expensive to heat due to their low energy efficiency ratings. This contributes to Norfolk having a higher than average proportion of households in fuel poverty and this rate is rising as fuel prices continue to go up."

Although it may seem like the cost of oil is rising, both Mr Morton and Ms Marchesi say that it is normal for the price of heating oil to fluctuate on a day-to-day basis.

Mr Morton, however, revealed that its cost usually goes up in December but is often much cheaper during the summer months.

According to Mr Morton, on the December 1 the cost of 500 litres of oil was £300,56. This increased to £330.49 on December 14, and rose again to £340.99 on December 22. By January 1 the cost had fallen to £319 and on January 19 it had dropped again to £287.

He said: "The cost fluctuates throughout the year but we find it frustrating that when it gets to December the price goes up. This puts more demand on our support at this time of year."

But Ms Marchesi found that recent heating oil prices haven't fall as they normally would.

"Last summer the prices didn't decline. They didn't drop. As the year got on it's just got more and more expensive."

Unlike the gas and electricity sector, heating oil companies are not regulated, but Ms Marchesi said that prices seem to be relating to the price of oil on the stock market.

"The level of oil is only £50 more than four years ago. Prices dropped during Covid but are now back to where we would expect them to be."









“It’s not only unfair on pensioners, but the low paid and those unable to work”

Retiree Douglas Pearl, who lives in the Wroxham area, has found that the cost of living has increased higher than pension rises.

“I have just checked the last three orders for oil and they were £257.01 for 500 litres in June 2021, £379.58 for 600 litres in November 2021 and £356.70 for 500 litres this month.

“But it’s not just the heating oil. Electricity, food, car fuel and council tax have all increased, way beyond any pension rises have or will for the next year.

“I am long retired, but it’s not only unfair on pensioners, but the low paid and those unable to work.

“I’m disabled, not on any benefits apart from a council tax reduction, but I have a deep social conscious for those less fortunate.

“How the young with a family can pay all their household bills plus fund a pension I dread to think about.”





How to lower cost of heating oil

Norfolk's large rural population means that it has a higher than average number of homes that are off-gas - Credit: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography/Fine & Country

Unlike the gas and electricity suppliers who must work with customers to agree on a payment plan if they cannot afford their bills under Ofgem rules, heating oil firms are not regulated by an ombudsman.

This means that companies in this sector are under no obligation to help customers meet the cost of buying oil.

As well as this, when buying heating oil, a minimum of 500 litres must be purchased, which can be a large one-off expense for customers.

But, although this can put financial strain on customers who depend on oil to heat their homes, there are a number of ways that they can reduce the amount they pay for heating oil.

Ms Marchesi said: “When looking for heating oil shop around and use comparison sites.

“Also phone different companies to get a quote and don’t be afraid to haggle.

“Some companies will offer the ability to pay per month. This means being put on a yearly plan that will allow you to spread your payments out.

“Another option is oil clubs. These are when local households get together and buy in bulk for the area so they can get the oil cheaper.

“You should also try to order well in advance. If you order three to four weeks before you need it, the price will be cheaper than if you need the oil delivered quickly.”

As heating oil prices are often lower in summer, it may be worthwhile filling up tanks during the summer months.

For those who are unable to meet the cost oil they may be able to get some help from the Norfolk Assistant Scheme, however not everyone will be eligible.

An alternative for those who are struggling financially, is to call Norfolk Citizens Advice.

Ms Marchesi said: “Although we cannot provide help paying for heating oil, we can look at your income and look for ways to maximise your income to help cover the cost.”