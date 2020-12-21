News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sainsbury's warns of fruit and vegetable shortage amid ports row

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:14 AM December 21, 2020   
A man holds Sainsbury's shopping. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

A man holds Sainsbury's shopping. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Those looking to start 2021 with a health kick may struggle to find certain ingredients after Sainsburys warned some fresh products may be missing from shelves. 

The supermarket said due to restrictions at ports, foods including lettuce, broccoli and citrus fruit might be more difficult to get hold of across the UK. 

A spokesperson for the chain, which has sites across Norfolk, said: “All products for the Great British Christmas lunch are already in the country and we have plenty of these.

“We are also sourcing everything we can from the UK and looking into alternative transport for product sourced from Europe.

“If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the Continent at this time of year.

“We hope the UK and French governments can come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports.”

The news comes after France banned freight lorries from the UK yesterday in a move which transport secretary Grant Shapps called “slightly surprising”.

