Promotion

There are a number of things to consider when selling a business, including whether or not your company is in the best shape for sale - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dan Bowtell, partner in corporate finance at FRP Advisory, shares five key things that business owners should keep in mind when approached by a potential buyer.

Over recent years the number of unsolicited approaches that business owners receive has grown as corporate and private equity buyers pursue ‘off-market’ transactions in an ever more competitive and crowded market. So, what should you do if you receive a direct approach from a potential buyer?

Dan Bowtell, partner in corporate finance at FRP Advisory - Credit: FRP Advisory

If you wish to pursue the discussion with a potential buyer, here are five things you should consider for the initial conversation:

Understand who you are dealing with – is it the decision maker? If not, then be wary. Find out the levels of approval / knowledge within the suitor and if it’s not sanctioned at board level proceed carefully!

Timing - whilst it is flattering to receive an approach, consider whether your business is in the best shape for sale. Will you obtain best value at this precise moment? Potential buyers consider wide range of variables when assessing the value of your business - will you score well on all of them?

What is the purpose of an approach – to obtain commercially sensitive information? to see if you will accept a low value? Or for genuine strategic reasons? Dig into the reasons for the approach and the strategic rationale. This will help you ‘sell’ the business in future discussions.

Confidentiality – ensure you get a non-disclosure agreement drafted by a corporate lawyer in place before sharing any sensitive information and be very careful about the type and level of information you share. There are many pitfalls presented by being too open in those initial discussions.

Valuation metrics – whilst it is very unlikely you will get a value from a potential suitor in the initial meeting, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask! You should be able to ascertain some general principles of valuation and potential deal structures at the very least which will help you assess whether you wish to proceed further or not.

Selling your business is complex and what we have highlighted here is just a small part of the tactical thought process when pursuing an exit.

For further information you can contact Dan on dan.bowtell@frpadvisory.com