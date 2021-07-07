Friends to open bridal suite and photography studio together

Published: 9:56 AM July 7, 2021

Two new businesses are set to launch in Dereham later this month at the site of a former vets.

Friends Nikki Finch and Steve Hitchman are respectively opening a bridal suite and photography studio in the former shop space vacated by the Grove Veterinary Surgery, which relocated to the Dereham Business Park, near Tesco, in January.

The pair, who have been friends for about three years, had thought about a joint venture before, but hadn’t previously been able to make it work.

The duo acquired the space six weeks ago and have been gradually doing it up.

Ms Finch added that she had been wanting to open a bridal suite “ever since I was a child, my parents would vouch for that.”

The niche of her business, L.E.H Bridal Dreams, will be a focus on recycling.

“I thought: what can we do that’s different? The idea of this is to recycle, because people have weddings, they have bridal attire, they have all sorts of bits and pieces from the wedding, which either end up at landfill or stuck at the back of a cupboard.”

Rather than making several separate journeys to try on individual wedding dresses at people’s homes, Ms Finch explained, “customers would probably prefer to have somewhere they can try on more than just one [dress].”

A business grant from Breckland District Council had also “really helped out, massively,” Ms Finch said.

Mr Hitchman, who will be opening Photography by Steven Hitchman, has been becoming an expert photographer over the last six years and said: “The beauty of it is if Nikki gets a bride, she can meet a photographer [immediately].”

“I don’t want to call it a 'photography studio', I want to call it 'something that creates memories',” he added.

“Quite a lot of my work will be around the weddings, but it will also be pets - we had 11 cats in here last night, which was amazing.”

They had initially hoped to open their businesses shortly after the anticipated lifting of coronavirus restrictions on June 21, but are now set to open on July 24, with balloons and a bride dressed up with a bouquet.