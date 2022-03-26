Free-range egg industry could 'implode' without better prices, say farmers

Struggling free-range egg producers fear their industry could "implode" without better prices to offset the impact of bird flu and soaring feed costs.

All poultry has been forced indoors since November, a lockdown aimed at containing the UK's largest-ever outbreak of avian influenza - with more than 100 cases nationally, including five in Suffolk within the last month.

Farmers were allowed to keep their free-range status for their eggs for 16 weeks, but that grace period expired on March 21, meaning their products must now be relabelled as "barn eggs".

Free-range eggs produced at Havensfield Happy Hens at Hoxne - Credit: Archant

Alaistaire Brice, of Havensfield Happy Hens based at Hoxne, near Eye, said that has added "a huge amount of effort" to firms already grappling with soaring feed costs - exacerbated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on commodity markets.

He said unless higher prices were paid to help producers manage these risks, the free-range sector could shrink significantly, reducing supplies in the shops.

"We are at the spearhead of a real problem in the next six months," he said. "The industry will implode on itself if it does not compensate for what is going on.

"Our costs have gone through the roof at the same time as these unprecedented risks from bird flu.

"The feed price has gone up £120 per tonne in the last month.

"Eventually there could be no free-range eggs, because it is too much of a risk, especially when the feed price is over £400 per tonne. The margins are so small that you might as well not bother.

"We need to get the egg price to go up by 25p per dozen to stay the same as where we were six months ago. But realistically to get 5p in the egg market is difficult."

Mr Brice said he has been able to negotiate a price rise with his firm's 700 independent customers, all of which will be passed up the chain to his 16 suppliers, which manage a total of 150,000 birds.

"If I don't get that money back to the farms, they won't re-stock and before we know it we are sleep-walking into a place where we have got a flock half the size it was two years ago," he said.

"Most of our customers are very supportive but the problem for the industry is getting out to the larger retailers who are all price-matching each other in a race to the bottom."

Bird flu is carried by migrating birds, but Mr Brice said the prolonged nature of this winter's outbreak raised the prospect that the disease is now endemic in the UK's wildlife.

"It used to be sporadic in isolated pockets but this year it is everywhere," he said.

"I can see there being a seasonal lock-in every year, from the end of November to the beginning of March, as part of the production process."

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said the cluster of cases in Suffolk - which included the cull of 35,000 Gressingham ducks in Redgrave near Diss, and another 82,000 at a farm near Woodbridge - was a warning that the disease risk was still high.

"It is a real red flashing light to all other poultry keepers in the area, to make sure their biosecurity is absolutely scrupulous," she said.

"Every time any worker goes into any shed where birds are kept, they can walk infection in with their boots, with the bedding, or whatever, and then it spreads through the population very quickly. So it is important to be scrupulously clean."

She added that any relaxation of the housing order would be based on constant assessments of the infection pressure from wild birds as migrant species depart, but also the health implications of keeping free-range poultry indoors as the weather warms.

"Hopefully if this weather continues like this the wild birds will start migrating back and also it drives out the virus, so with the welfare risk increasing we can hopefully start to let them out soon - but I am not putting any timelines on it," she said.