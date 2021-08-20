Businesses invited to apply for free mentoring service

Published: 6:00 AM August 20, 2021

A team of ten business experts are offering their time and expertise for free to East Anglian companies looking to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

The mentors, who have variously launched and managed their own businesses, will be volunteering their time via the Sounding Board.

The project sees each business offered six two hour meetings to discuss everything from growth strategy to shareholder planning.

The concept was launched by Richard Ross, director of Norwich-based financial planners Chadwicks, at the onset of the pandemic.

He explained: "I remember how it felt when my business was struggling. It was lonely and difficult to get good advice, or even just an understanding ear.

"I realised that the Covid crisis would mean many entrepreneurs would be faced with daunting decisions – and also realised that my 25 years as a director meant I knew the people who could help them make better decisions."

Making the advice accessible was hugely important, Mr Ross said: "If your business is under stress the last thing you feel can afford is external advice, even if that is possibly the most important thing you could buy. Offering our services free of charge really emphasises that our focus is on helping you build a better business; our motivation is seeing you succeed."

Discussions with the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership led to The Sounding Board being adopted as a growth pathway for Scale Up New Anglia, meaning businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk have been signing up for the scheme.

Although the programme is free of charge, businesses involved are encouraged to make a meaningful charitable donation if they feel the process has added value.

The team is aiming to raise £50,000 to help the Norfolk Community Foundation tackle food insecurity in Norfolk.

The Sounding Board is now inviting further businesses who could use some advice to get in touch.

Mr Ross said: "All businesses great and small are invited to apply, as long as they are aspiring to improve. They can be struggling with growth, development planning, or any specific stress."

To apply, visit www.thesoundingboard.org.uk.