Waitrose teams up with Caffè Nero to bring back free hot drinks scheme

Waitrose has made the decision to bring back free hot drinks for loyalty card members - Credit: Google

Waitrose has announced the return of free hot drinks for its loyalty card members.

The supermarket chain has made the decision to bring back the popular offer as customers tighten their purse strings, amid the cost of living crisis.

Waitrose currently has four stores in Norfolk, including Castle Acre Road in Swaffham, Norwich Road in Wymondham, Church Lane in Eaton and Cromer Road in North Walsham.

It comes after the company scrapped the scheme in a controversial move during the pandemic.

But now the John Lewis Partnership-owned supermarket is restoring the perk after reporting declining sales last month, with shoppers turning to their cheaper rivals.

MyWaitrose card holders must make a purchase and bring their own cup to claim a maximum of one hot drink daily.

Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos or a cup of tea will be available when the offer relaunches from November 7.

Waitrose has also upgraded to premium coffee beans as it announces a new partnership with Caffè Nero.