Garden centre to 'share festive spirit' by giving away free Christmas trees

Baytree of Hilgay garden centre is offering its remaining Christmas trees to families who are yet to get one for whatever reason. - Credit: Baytree of Hilgay

A garden centre near Downham Market is offering free Christmas trees to families who have not been able to put one up.

Baytree of Hilgay has several Christmas trees up for grabs which can be collected from the centre.

Will Wallis, manager at the garden centre, said: "We have been left with a handful of trees this year.

"Rather than putting them on the compost pile we wanted to offer them to less-fortunate families who haven't been able to get one for whatever reason to help share the festive spirit and make Christmas special for their children."

The trees are shifting quick with only 15 left. People who are interested in picking up a tree can contact the garden centre by messaging on Facebook or call 01366 385 661.

Join our Christmas in Norfolk Facebook group.