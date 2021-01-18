Free art classes from award-winning artist on offer

Published: 10:35 AM January 18, 2021

One of the country's largest online art schools, the Norfolk Painting School, has launched a free lockdown art course for key stage three and four pupils.

The Painting School, based in Fakenham, aims to teach students between the ages of 11 and 16 and also provides resources for teachers now working from home.

To access the online lessons, broadcast through Facebook, teachers and students should visit www.norfolkpaintingschool.com and register for a free Lockdown Art Pass.

The lessons - named Studio Talks - are an hour long and will run every Tuesday from 10am.

Each Studio Talk remains available on Facebook for seven days so pupils and teachers who maybe participating in other online lessons can access them at a convenient time.

The lessons will be given by Martin Kinnear, award-winning artist and founder of the school, and his assistant, artist Bryony Reed.

Also on the team are Paul Minter and Terri Broughton.

Mr Kinnear said: “We recognise that this second lockdown is having a detrimental effect on children’s education here and we wanted to support pupils and their teachers with some supplementary inspirational teaching. We know that what we do works because we have tens of thousands of enthusiastic budding artists who join us every week.

“It is up to everyone to do what they can to help improve everyone's life during this difficult time and we believe our ‘Studio Talks’ will provide a welcome creative boost.”

The school pivoted quickly in March after the pandemic forced it to close tis doors.

The Studio Talks quickly proved successful having been watched tens of thousands of times by artists across the world including Australia, Africa and the US.

The talks cover everything from classical styles to impressionist and contemporary.

The team has contacted every school in the country through the Association of Head Teachers but are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved.