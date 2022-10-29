Praise for 'true leader' of Norfolk's Young Farmers

A "true leader" of Norfolk's Young Farmers community says she was "blown away" to be nominated for a national award.

Frances Roberson is one of five national finalists in the Heart of YFC category in the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs' 2022 YFC Achiever Awards.

The Wymondham YFC member took on the county chairmanship in October 2021 and was faced with the "enormous challenge" to re-start Norfolk's club network after months of Covid restrictions.

Her nomination says she managed this task "with aplomb, inspiring huge numbers of members to return and get involved".

It says: "She has led the organisation forward and been a true leader, regularly setting a positive example to members by getting stuck into all tasks.

"Frances truly lives for YFC and her enthusiasm for the organisation and the potential of its members is infectious and inspirational to many.

"She is credited with steering Norfolk YFC in a fresh new direction, which has not only ensured its survival but also made sure it thrives."

Miss Roberson, who works as a livestock inputs coordinator for agricultural buying group AF at Honingham Thorpe, said: "I’m totally blown away to be shortlisted and in the final five for this award.

"To be amongst such good company as well with the other nominees is truly an honour.

"None of what I have done for Norfolk Young Farmers would have been possible without the support from the treasurer and my dear friend, Ben Johnson, who has recently taken on the role of vice chairman for Norfolk.

"His hard work, commitment and tenacity for Norfolk Young Farmers is the only reason we have been able to not just survive the last few years, but thrive.

"Serving as chairman for Norfolk YFC has been the greatest honour of my lifetime and I wouldn’t change it for a moment.

"I am so proud of the executive committee and the club chairmen from the past 12 months for bringing the county back together."

She said those achievements included bringing senior membership back to more than 400 at the end of the year, the re-launch of the YFC's junior Countrysiders branch this September, and the move of the county office to the Norfolk Showground.