Foxes kill 40 free-range hens in 'upsetting' farm raid

Jeremy Buxton with some of the free-range hens which survived a fox attack at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

A devastating fox attack on a chicken flock has soured an otherwise positive month of new crop optimism and education at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - the subject of our monthly "year in the life of a Norfolk farm" features.

When Norfolk farmer Jeremy Buxton checked on his chickens early on Tuesday morning, he found the aftermath of every poultry keeper's nightmare - a fox attack.

About 40 of his 200 free-range hens were killed after the predators found their way into the birds' overnight enclosure.

Although he said it was an upsetting experience - and one which will significantly damage his farm's egg production - Mr Buxton said it was all part of the occasionally brutal reality of working alongside nature in the countryside.

"When I went to feed them first thing, the pen was just littered with dead hens," he said.

"The foxes had jumped into the pen and just slayed the hens and left them there for dead.

"It was not about food, it is just their natural instinct. It is what foxes do, unfortunately. It is like a game to them.

"We knew there were foxes on the farm, and there are plenty of them in the Norfolk countryside.

"I've heard so many stories about the wily old fox and how cunning they are. They always find a way if they want to get to something.

"But we are an extremely nature-friendly farm, so we try to farm in harmony with the natural environment and everything else that lives around us.

"It is upsetting, and it is frustrating - but that's farming."

Free-range chickens at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Because the hens are free-ranging and regularly moved around the farm's grazing pastures, they are kept in a temporary enclosure of 4ft high poultry netting and an electric fence.

"Could we have done more to protect the hens? I am not sure we could, to be honest," said Mr Buxton.

"We've beefed up the electric current going through the fence and I am checking them in the evening now. Other than that, what more can we do?"

The loss of a fifth of the farm's egg-laying hens means the flock's output will drop by almost 1,000 eggs a month, he added.

Jeremy Buxton planting pumpkin seeds at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Weather and new crops

But the month of May has brought much more positive news for the rest of the farm.

Last month's worries of a spring drought have been largely dispelled by some welcome rainfall and warm weather which has boosted the arable crops and generated plentiful grass for the Hereford cattle.

It has also provided perfect conditions for establishing new crops.

For the first time, Eves Hill Farm has planted two acres of sweetcorn and pumpkins.

A new manual seed drill has been bought to sow the sweetcorn, while the rows of pumpkins have been painstakingly planted by hand.

Both will bring some autumnal produce to the planned Eves Hill farm shop, due to open in July.

"We've had the perfect farming weather to be planting new seed," said Mr Buxton.

"These are totally new crops for us. A previous tenant has moved on so we have got two acres of land back. It is like a getting a nice present, and we were thinking: What is the best thing we can do with this parcel of land?

"We thought about what we could plant at this time of year, and sweetcorn and pumpkins fitted the bill perfectly, for the farm shop and the Halloween market.

"Beyond this season and this crop, we are looking at putting that plot of land into a pick-your-own orchard and soft fruits - again with the idea of bringing people onto the farm, so they can have a food experience.

"And it ties into our whole philosophy of no waste, because we want people here picking fruit, sweetcorn or pumpkins, but if we do have some left over that we have not sold, then all of that can then be fed back into the pigs and the cattle."

Pupils from Magdalen Gates Primary School in Norwich visiting Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - Credit: Magdalen Gates Primary School

Learning experiences

The farm also enjoyed a visit from enthusiastic pupils from Magdalen Gates Primary School in Norwich earlier this month.

A busload of around 30 children arrived at the farm as part of an initiative driven by the Country Trust to bridge the gap between urban schools and countryside industries.

"It is all about giving them an opportunity to see and touch something, a sensory experience, while at the same time learning about food production, nature, farming, all of those things," said Mr Buxton.

"It really was 100pc engagement. Children love a day out from school and they were clearly very excited to be here.

Pupils from Magdalen Gates Primary School in Norwich visiting Eves Hill Farm near Reepham - Credit: Magdalen Gates Primary School

"There were some fantastic questions about the animals, the machinery, and what we do in the field. We were talking about wildlife and they were looking through owl pellets, they were allowed to sit on some of the farm machinery. They made compost, and went on a farm walk.

"For me, there is a huge sense of satisfaction, seeing these children having a great time and learning about food.

"One thing that will always stay with me is that one of the children, as he left, said: 'I really want to be a farmer'.

"It is wholly satisfying, getting to these children at a grass-roots level and planting these seeds in their mind about the farming industry."

Jeremy Buxton with the bell tent being prepared at Eves Hill Farm's glamping site near Reepham - Credit: Denise Bradley

A tourism conundrum

The warmer weather has also prompted the farm to step up its tourism efforts this month ahead of the summer.

The farm has a campsite and offers glamping in a wooden cabin and a bell tent, which has recently been re-erected for its second season.

But Mr Buxton said booking figures were surprisingly low, particularly given the cost of living crisis which was expected to increase demand for low-cost staycations.

"It has not been amazing," he said. "We actually started the season really well, and the campsite has been fully booked on occasion over the bank holidays, but since then we are living in a very fast-moving economic climate and this cost of living crisis is making people think.

"Foreign travel has opened up and the market is flooded with cheap flights, and that is having an effect on holidaying at home because people are so keen to get on a plane and go abroad, which they haven't been able to do during the pandemic. So it is hit and miss at the moment.

"We have had seasons like this before, and it can change overnight and the phone will suddenly just start ringing like crazy.

"So we are not concerned, but we are a little bit surprised, bearing in mind external circumstances, that we have not had more bookings. But I am certain they will pick up."