How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:12 PM January 1, 2022
Victoria and Gavin Hunt, who run The Fox at Lyng, enjoyed a better Christmas in 2021

Victoria and Gavin Hunt, who run The Fox at Lyng, enjoyed a better Christmas in 2021 - Credit: The Fox at Lyng/Matt Sturman Photography

A year ago, the landlady of the The Fox at Lyng decided to mothball the business because of a lack of punters.

Victoria Hunt took the tough decision in December 2020 when she posted a heartbreaking video on social media showing her deserted pub, during what should have been the busy pre-Christmas period.

But 12 months on - and despite the ongoing uncertainty about Covid - the pub is bustling once again.

Mrs Hunt said the pub had enjoyed a successful 12 months, including a solid festive season and its "busiest summer ever". 

Gavin and Victoria Hunt pictured after they took over The Fox at Lyng in 2014

Gavin and Victoria Hunt pictured after they took over The Fox at Lyng in 2014 - Credit: Archant

At the time that Mrs Hunt and her husband, Gavin, temporarily called last orders due to a lack of punters, Norfolk was under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, meaning alcohol was only permitted with "substantial meals" and households could not mix indoors. 

Reflecting on a tough period, Mrs Hunt said: "Single-household dining was incredibly frustrating. What should have been a really busy month was absolutely awful.

"December is always busy and it is because of parties and groups. You don't really get many couples coming out to eat.

"You can understand why the households rule came in but, from a hospitality point of view, it knocked out so many bookings. It was a complete killer.

"The Friday before that Christmas, there was pretty much no-one in the pub. Normally it would have been rammed. 

"We made the decision we could not continue operating in that tier. As it happens, pubs got locked down again anyway from the Boxing Day (when Norfolk moved into Tier 4)."

The Fox stayed shut for four months, during which time Mr and Mrs Hunt chose not to provide takeaways as it "would not have been viable". 

Gavin and Victoria Hunt, who run Tuddenham Lodge and The Fox at Lyng

Gavin and Victoria Hunt, who run Tuddenham Lodge and The Fox at Lyng - Credit: Matt Sturman Photography

Pints were being finally being poured again in April, when pubs were allowed to open their outdoor spaces.

A year on from a challenging time for the whole industry, fortunes have undoubtedly improved for the couple, who also run The Lodge in North Tuddenham. 

"When it comes to this December, we cannot really grumble," added Mrs Hunt.

"We were really busy at both pubs. It was basically like a normal Christmas, and I genuinely believe it's because we maintained quite strict Covid rules.

The Fox pub in Lyng. Picture: The Fox

The Fox pub in Lyng, near Dereham - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

"The Lodge in particular did really well with group bookings. We weren't quite as busy at The Fox, but it is further out from Dereham and Norwich.

"We had lots and lots of tourists coming into The Fox over the summer. It was probably the busiest summer we have ever had."

