Published: 12:19 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM June 9, 2021

Danny Enifer, who ran the Fox and Hounds in Weasenham. The pub is now for sale after Mr Enifer sadly died from Covid. - Credit: Supplied

The owner of a Norfolk pub has put it up for sale for £500,000 after her husband passed away from Covid.

Happier times: Danny and Carol Enifer - Credit: Supplied

Carol Enifer, 75, and her husband Danny, 82, had run the Fox and Hounds, Weasenham St Peter, near Fakenham, for 22 years.

Danny Enifer - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Enifer caught Covid but managed to avoid going into hospital. However, Mr Enifer, who had Parkinson's and a heart problem, went into the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, last October after he caught Covid. He sadly died in November.

Mr Enifer, formerly a boxer who hailed from London, used to work behind the bar right up until he caught Covid. He was so well known locally that people lined the snow-filled streets on the day of his funeral in December, standing in the cold for an hour, to pay their respects.

The Fox and Hounds, Weasenham, is for sale - Credit: Fox and Hounds

Now Mrs Enifer is retiring, putting the pub up for sale which also comes with planning permission to build a three bedroom detached house in its grounds. This had been intended for one of her twin sons to live in as both helped in the pub.

"My husband had gone into hospital and we'd seen him on the Thursday then my sons and I were called into the hospital and the doctor talked to us and we said: 'You're not telling us he is already dead?'

"The doctor said: 'He is.' It was dreadful. Up to getting Covid my husband was still hands-on, although he couldn't add up as well, he would stay behind sometimes to do the last few drinks. It was only when people were watching him he felt nervous and started shaking while pulling a pint.

"We had closed the pub back in March 2020, it was pie night, and I said to people: 'It feels a bit like the Last Supper' never knowing that it really would be.

"I caught Covid first and nearly had to go into hospital but every time the ambulance came, my oxygen levels went back up. Danny was as fit as a fiddle until he caught it just I was getting over it.

"The terrible thing is I got through it but he didn't."

Mr Enifer's funeral took place on December 4. Mrs Enifer said: "There was a snow blizzard but the streets were lined by people, he could not have had a better send-off."

Danny Enifer as a young boxer - Credit: Supplied

The pub, currently closed, is for sale with two bars, a restaurant, and a kitchen.

Upstairs is owner's accommodation with two bedrooms, a bathroom and sitting room.

Outside is a car park, beer garden and enclosed garden.



