Four Norfolk holiday parks recognised with prestigious award

Four holiday parks in Norfolk have been acknowledged with a prestigious award.

Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree and Summerfields in Great Yarmouth were four of 20 Parkdean Resorts holiday parks to win a Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers' Choice Award.

Tripadvisor takes reviews and ratings that travellers share from across the world every year to compile the very best in a list.

The parks were all announced as winners of the award as a result of being in the top 10pc in accommodation ratings in their region.

Other resorts elsewhere in the UK that were also recognised were Crantock Beach in Cornwall, Eyemouth in Scotland and Weeley Bridge in Essex.

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re thrilled with the outcome of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

"The teams on our parks work extremely hard to ensure our customers have an amazing experience, so to receive these awards based on customer feedback is a fantastic acknowledgement of their efforts."