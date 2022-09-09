Four energy firms set up bases in Lowestoft

Four specialist companies that deliver services to the offshore wind industry have set up bases at Lowestoft’s OrbisEnergy - Credit: CHPV

Lowestoft is attracting businesses keen to benefit from its links to the fast growing renewable energy sector.

Four firms are moving to the town to be based at Oribis Energy - a five-storey building that overlooks the North Sea and provides offices for companies in the industry.

AEP Global, Skanwear, Clean Power and Ventur Energy Services will join businesses already working out of the hub.

James Baker, director at AEP Global, which provides specialist contractors to the offshore energy and nuclear industries, said that moving to the Lowestoft building was a "logical move".

The firm is part of the supply chain for Sizewell and stated that the building's proximity to the site was key.

Skanwear, which is also setting up offices at the site, supplies protective clothing and personal protective equipment.

It was attracted to the location for its close connections to the wind industry and the networking opportunities, conferences and facilities the hub offers.

Meanwhile, start-up firm Clean Power and Ventur Energy Services have signed virtual tenancy agreements.

Ian Pease, OrbisEnergy business development manager, outside the iconic Lowestoft building - Credit: OrbisEnergy

Ian Pease, from OrbisEnergy, said: “OrbisEnergy has become a hub for clean energy in the East of England, a real asset to the town.

"As well as our office-based residents we’ve had a big uptake in virtual tenancies – which enable both large and small companies to have a presence in the region.

“It gives them a footprint, an address, a telephone reception service and more importantly when they are visiting the region on business, they can use the facilities for clients.

“2022 has been a strong year in terms of new tenancy, both office-based and virtual. Our latest tenants are a real boost for the area and the rising profile in the national energy landscape.”

OrbisEnergy, which is owned by Suffolk County Council, already has a number of high profile companies within the energy sector including ScottishPower Renewables, SSE Renewables and 4C Offshore.