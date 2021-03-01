Former high street Georgian shop for sale as renovation project
An 18th century townhouse in a Norfolk town used as a shop over the years is for sale for £690,000.
Number 2, Market Place, Hingham was used as a variety of different stores but the owners have now obtained listed building consent for a change of use to residential.
Work has started on this and the building, with the potential for five bedrooms, is now for sale needing full refurbishment.
The building was known as Whitear's from 1860-91, a grocer, draper and wine merchant and then Blackwell's, from 1892-1915 offering drapery and grocery by John Blackwell who ran a china and glass store from next door. From 1937-1965 it was Lee's, run by Jack Lee and his sisters Alice and Dulcie. According to the Hingham History Centre website, Jack and Dulcie ran a grocer's from the right hand side of the store and Alice ran drapery and wool from the left. There was a smaller room selling crockery and pans accessed from a doorway on the left.
Now, the building, for sale with Savills, offers the chance to be converted into a home. It has private gardens, a substantial garage and off street parking. The plans are for open plan living areas with a study, boot room and pantry. The house will have five bedrooms, with four on the first floor, two with en suite bath or shower rooms and a further bathroom. The second floor is designed as a bedroom, sitting area and shower room.
Ben Rivett, from Savills, said: "Formerly a shop within the town, the current owners have successful obtained listed building consent for a change of use to full residential, which has been activated. The new layout within the plans makes for an excellent use of internal space, which is deceptively deep behind the main façade."
