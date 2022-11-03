Meet Norfolk's last remaining pargeter

James Collier with the pargeting he is creating at a house in Oulton, which was formerly a pub called the Bird in Hand. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

It is a centuries-old construction technique which helped create some of the region's most beautiful buildings, before falling out of fashion.

Now, James Collier is single-handedly reviving the lost art of pargeting.

The technique involves adding decorative, weather-proof plaster to the exterior walls of buildings.

It became popular during the Tudor period, but fell out favour, particularly from the industrial revolution onwards, as more buildings were constructed with machine-made brick facades.

Mr Collier, a former builder and bricklayer, taught himself the trade in early 2021 after buying a clay lump cottage in Tivetshall St Mary, near Diss.

The bird in hand pargeting James Collier is creating at a house in Oulton. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"It had cement, pebble dash rendering, which when I pulled it off I saw that the wall was crumbling underneath.

"I began researching what to do with old buildings and came across lime pargeting as a way of covering walls on old buildings."

He believes lime pargeting - also known as pinking in Norfolk - could make a resurgence, as it provides a sustainable way of covering timber and clay buildings, without the damage and decay that cement covering can cause.

"Cement isn't breathable but lime pargeting is highly breathable and flexible.

"Old buildings need to breath and if they don't then timber frames will rot and clay will decay."

After the initial work on his home, Mr Collier decided to use pargeting to create a plaque commemorating the date the cottage was built.

James Collier taught himself the centuries-old pargeting trade. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"While I was outside working on it people would stop and asked about it.

"I ended up starting to do work for locals in the area."

He was inspired to do it full-time after the person who owns the company he buys his lime supplies from saw his work and said his talents "had been wasted all these years".

Mr Collier's business has grown through word-of-mouth and his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Part of the bird in hand pargeting being created by James Collier at Oulton. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"Pargeting is on a list of endangered trades," he said.

"There are only about four to five people in the country able to do it and I'm the only one in Norfolk who is a dedicated pargeter.

"I specialise in doing the ornate work.

"I can do anything from a massive nature scene to a small piece that can be hanged inside.

"The designs I do are bespoke - they are individual, unique designs."





THE PROVENANCE OF PARGETING

Pargeting derives from the word 'parget', a Middle English term probably derived from the Old French pargeter or parjeter, to throw about, or porgeter, to roughcast a wall.

Ornamental lime plastering was a familiar technique before and during the Roman empire.

The skill was almost completely forgotten, but several artists during the Renaissance revived the technique.

Henry VIII helped popularise the style in England, and there were later revivals after the Restoration in 1660, and during the Arts and Crafts movement in the late 1800s.

In England, the technique is now most associated with East Anglia, especially Essex and Suffolk, where many fine examples remain.