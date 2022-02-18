Footfall to retail centres in regional cities increases for fifth week

Footfall across UK retail destinations has increased for the fifth consecutive week as consumers continue heading back to the high street.

Regional cities outside of London saw the biggest week-on-week increase of 7.1pc.

A report from retail data firm Springboard shows that last week the number of shoppers visiting high streets was up 2.6pc, shopping centres were up 2.4pc and retail parks rose by 1.1pc across the UK.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “For the fifth consecutive week footfall in UK retail destinations rose last week from the week before, albeit that the degree of uplift appears to be tapering off. Footfall rose across all three destination types, however, the increases in all three were lower than the week before which followed payday, and which is often a driver of retail spending.

"Footfall rose across all types of town centre last week, with an acceleration in the increase in footfall in city centres outside of London accompanied by a lesser uplift in footfall occurred in Central London; in part this is likely to be driven by employees outside of the capital heading back into their offices to a greater degree than in previous weeks."

Meanwhile, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show that last month retail sales volumes rose by 1.9pc, following a fall of 4.0pc in December 2021. Sales volumes were 3.6pc above their pre-coronavirus February 2020 levels.

While shoppers have been returning to the high street, online retail sales fell to 25.3pc in January, its lowest proportion since March 2020 and continues a broad downward trend since its peak in February 2021. Despite this, the percentage of retail sales made online was higher than before the pandemic.

The ONS figures also show that non-food store purchases rose by 3.4pc as home improvement sales picked up with increased sales in household goods and garden centres. However, non-food sales were 1.1pc below their February 2020 levels.

Fuel sales were also up, rising by 4.1pc in January after a fall of 5.0pc in December, when more people were working from home, and 3.3pc below their February 2020 levels.

Food purchases fell last month to below pre-coronavirus levels for the first time and were 0.8pc below where they were in February 2020.