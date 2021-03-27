Football club director puts renovated home up for sale
A director of a football club has put up for sale his Norfolk house in four acres for £1.45m.
David Lowes, a director of Lincoln City football club, has been working on Letterbox House in Stody, near Melton Constable, since buying the property in 2018.
The house, which actually has a working postbox in its outer wall, hence its name, has been transformed throughout by Mr Lowes, 58. He added an extension and large en suites while transforming it throughout with a contemporary look while retaining original period features.
He said he was planning on staying in Norfolk. "I've lived in North Norfolk for more than 10 years, first buying after coming back to the UK from abroad. I think it really is the UK's gem, why would you want to leave?
"But I'm cautious about saying too much as you want to keep North Norfolk as a secret to yourself."
Letterbox House, which used to be called The Croft, was the home of renowned artist, the late Kathleen McFarlane, best known for her sculptures and off-loom weavings in sisal and rope. The studio she used can work as a home office or fourth bedroom.
Mr Lowes bought it from second home owners, however, and put in a new Neptune kitchen with a utility and built an extension. There are two snugs, a reading room and sitting room, all decorated in contemporary colours, and upstairs, three bedrooms, all with en suites.
The house has stunning countryside views with two acres at the front and two acres at the rear as well as a double traditional cart lodge garage.
Paul Newell, manager at Sowerbys in Holt, selling Letterbox House, said: "Having undergone an extensive schedule of renovation, what was once a superb period home now represents the very best of 21st century luxury and impeccable design without for a moment compromising on the rich character of this incredibly special home."
When Mr Lowes isn't at home, and not in Covid times, he's travelling to Lincoln as a director to watch the team which he said was "not a job, but a labour of love."
With the team enjoying some recent good times, he was keen to stress the importance of the fans.
"Part of the success over the past three-four years has been the fans, that's what football is about, the fans."