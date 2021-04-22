Video
Football bingo game gets £1m backing ahead of Euros
Football and bingo have collided in a new mobile game which has secured backing in excess of £1million.
Norwich-based tech business Real Time Sports Bingo sees players randomly allocated a digital bingo card of events or phrases used in a match.
Throughout the match the app will automatically cross off the cues in real-time. For example: score with a left-foot shot, a player given a yellow card or a header which hits the bar.
Players lucky enough to have been assigned a winning card, or sets of cards, can then win pots of money from £10 to £3,500.
Founder Will Buckley, from Norwich, was determined Match Bingo would not be a betting app - which is why the cues are not only given to the player instead of picked but is also placed behind a paywall with donations going to charity.
"The central principle is that the player doesn't get to pick. They're awarded their cards - just like in bingo - so there's not the betting mentality that they could have chosen differently. It's out of their hands," he said.
"Betting can be a really dark place whereas we want this to be about bringing people into a new sport or adding a new aspect for existing fans.
"As I developed it over the past four years it also became clear that charity lotteries needed a rethink - especially after the year they've just had when they've really struggled. So, to get your first set of cards you make a donation, which is currently the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
"Obviously the winnings for players and costs for running the business and promoting the app comes out of those donations. But the aim is to raise £30m for charity in the next five years."
Mr Buckley is planning to expand the team to ten people in the near future thanks to seven-figure investment from venture capital investor Richard Koch.
"We've launched in time for the Euros, but we would also like to expand into other sports and even television shows. I'd like to do Great British Bake Off Bingo or Love Island Bingo. This is as well as Formula One and cricket bingo - the sort of sports you might not know much about but it would really add to your enjoyment," Mr Buckley added.
- You can find out more about the game and supporting the East Anglian Air Ambulance here.