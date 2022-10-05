Promotion

The Broadland Food Innovation Centre, based at the Food Enterprise Park, has recently opened and offers 13 bespoke, new-build food and drink production units - Credit: Broadland District Council

The ground-breaking Broadland Food Innovation Centre in Norwich launched recently – with units ready to let with Brown&Co. Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown&Co, discusses.

The exciting launch of the Broadland Food Innovation Centre based at the Food Enterprise Park, near the Norfolk Showground, signals a major development in the region’s food and drink processing facilities.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown&Co - Credit: Brown&Co

As a county, we are renowned as food producers – but too often the region loses manufacture and processing to other parts of the UK because of a lack of facilities. The new centre means this will no longer be the case.

We at Brown&Co are delighted to be the letting agents for the centre – offering 13 bespoke, new-build food and drink production units ranging from 1,646sq ft to 4,962sq ft which also come with on-site business and technical support.

Aimed at SMEs and start-up food and drink businesses, the centre provides the use of on-site test kitchens and meeting facilities with the aim of creating a flourishing environment for innovation and growth.

The Broadland Food Innovation Centre was created after Broadland District Council recognised the need for processing facilities in the region - Credit: Broadland District Council

The background to the centre’s creation is that Broadland District Council recognised the need for processing facilities in what is one of the largest food producing regions and commissioned the project.

The scheme received up to £5.7m of funding from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities is the Managing Authority for the European Regional Development Fund.

This project is also supported by New Anglia LEP, which has contributed £4.14m; £2.7m from the HM Government Getting Building Fund and £1.44m from the New Anglia LEP Growing Places Fund.

The centre forms part of a wider strategy aiming to provide the combination of four key elements to fast-track growth through innovation. These include the actual facilities at the centre and a tailored support programme managed by Hethel Innovation.

The Broadland Food Innovation Centre is aimed at SMEs and start-up food and drink businesses, and provides the use of on-site test kitchens and meeting facilities - Credit: Broadland District Council

Such support is offered through new product development and business strategy, as well as giving access to relevant industry/research and development expertise and the food and drink cluster managed by the UEA.

The ambition is straightforward; The Broadland Food Innovation Centre has been created to help generate economic opportunity and success for the food and drink sector.

We at Brown&Co would be pleased to show interested parties around the units which are available to let now.

For more information on units available please contact Nick Dunn, head of commercial at Brown&Co on 01603 598241 or email nick.dunn@brown-co.com; or Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown&Co on 01603 598248 or email anna.smith@brown-co.com