Covid-hit food firms working longer hours to meet Christmas demand

A "perfect storm" of Covid absences and supply chain problems is forcing hard-pressed food workers to work longer hours to meet Christmas demand.

Norfolk companies reported that production lines already suffering from labour shortages after Brexit have now been hit by the surge in Omicron cases.

But while some firms are struggling to fulfil their festive orders, others are anxiously waiting to see how government restrictions and consumer confidence could affect their pub and restaurant trade after Boxing Day.

Vegetable producers at Alfred G Pearce, based near King's Lynn, are working flat out to process sliced carrots and parsnip wedges for festive roast dinners.

Director Simon Pearce said the firm has been taking on extra orders to fill shortfalls in the north of the country, where the labour crisis is worse.

But earlier this week his 70-strong factory workforce was 15pc down - meaning some staff had to work longer shifts to get the job done at the busiest time of the year.

"We are missing some people through Covid cases," he said. "We have put on back shifts, and we have had to drop product lines on some days because otherwise we cannot get enough people in.

"We have got a very understanding workforce. They know how important this period is to us, so they are very flexible. They could be working an hour or an hour and a half extra."

Mr Pearce said while harvesting operations on the farm are largely automated, the production lines at the factory have been under pressure from staff absences and a lack of delivery drivers to get their produce to supermarket and food processing customers.

"It is nip and tuck," he said. "We have got people from our main office who have taken their desk down to the factory to be closer to everything. It is all up in the air and things are changing virtually by the hour.

"Sometimes we have to deal with customers to say we are 10pc down and we cannot supply their full order - and they have been very understanding too.

"Every day we are just hoping we have got the people to produce what our customers need."

Although Mr Pearce said the firm will be "over the hump" for its Christmas rush by Wednesday, it now faces uncertainty over what the demand will be when its activity picks up again after Boxing Day.

Those concerns were shared by Rob Mutimer, who runs a butchery and retail business at Swannington Farm to Fork near Reepham.

Although fortunate not to have suffered staffing problems, he said he is unable to plan their workload for the coming weeks without knowing how any future Covid restrictions could affect his trade - 90pc of which is wholesale for pubs, restaurants and shops.

It could make the difference between being extraordinarily busy, or stuck with excess stock, he said.

"This is normally our busiest time of the year for pubs and restaurants, but we just don't know what is going to happen," he said.

"Our wholesale orders have dropped by 60pc in the last three days.

"It is just really awkward to know what to do. We had got all the stock in to see us through a busy Christmas and New Year, but now we don't know if that will go ahead.

"We will be pre-ordering today for stuff to come in for next year, and I have got beef maturing for next week.

"It is so hard to make the right call - we just need to know what is coming around the corner.

"Normally at this time of year, we are going headlong into it as hard as we can.

"This year it is a real balancing act. If we get closed down there will be far too much product here. If things all open up and the public want to go out next week, it could be pandemonium. We just don't know."