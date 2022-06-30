Sought-after food and drink sells out at Royal Norfolk Show

The food hall at the Royal Norfolk Show was so popular that stands sold out of products. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

For many at the Royal Norfolk Show, the Adnams Food and Drink hall was the must-visit destination - resulting in many firms selling out of stock.

Inside the building, traders from across Norfolk and beyond were showcasing their produce, much of which came from local farms.

For Tara Smith, co-owner of Sunday Charcuterie, this was her first time at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The Oulton Broad-based company sells salami and cured meats, all of which come from pig farms in Norfolk and Suffolk.

She described the event as being "really good" and that the afternoon on the first day was "insane" with how busy it was.

Ms Smith added: "We sold more than we thought we were going to sell.

"We sold out of some lines and so I had to go back to replenish my stock."

She set-up the business with her boyfriend, James Santillo, in July 2021 and described running the business as "hard but rewarding".

Patrick Saunders, co-owner of the Fakenham-based distillery Black Shuck, is at his eighth Royal Norfolk Show.

He last had a stand three years ago said that on their first day they were up 10pc compared to the first day at the 2019 event.

The Black Shuck stand showcased the company's range of gin, rum and liquors.

It also featured a new spirit the distillery created during lockdown called 'distale' which uses cast out ale from Hindringham-based Norfolk Brew House.

Although they have been busier this year, Mr Saunders described the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show as "a little calmer" and "more relaxed" than previous years.

He added: "The atmosphere feels good."

Despite being based in London, retail manager of Neal's Yard Dairy, Miranda Bubb-Humfryes wanted to attend the Royal Norfolk Show to highlight the firm's links with one of their local producers, Fen Farm Dairy, located near Bungay.

Ms Bubb-Hymfryes said that the company, which sells cheeses, had been "really busy" at the event and that half of their stock was sold on the first day.

"It's just a really nice show," she added.

"The people are really switched on with farming which is really nice."

William Gribbon, farm manager at Heygate Farms, was at the event to showcase the farm's Norfolk Peer potatoes.

This was his sixth year at the event which he was attending to "raise brand awareness and fly the Norfolk flag as well".

He said that the stand had been busy all day on the first day.

"It's amazing that people are passionate about local produce," he added.

Family-run business, Essence Food, was at the Royal Norfolk Show selling its range of jams and marmalades, healthy chocolate spreads and Norfolk mustards.

Owned by Sarah Savage and her two sons, Archie and Edward Savage, it is the first company within 160 years, apart from Colman's, to produce mustard completely within Norfolk.

Based near Dereham, the business uses the seeds grown on a local farm to make it mustard under the brand Montys.

As well as this, the majority of the fruits used to produce its marmalades and jams are grown in Norfolk.

Archie Savage said it was the first time they had been at the event in four years.

He added: "Yesterday we had one of our busiest days had in our 16 years here.

"We've probably sold over 50pc of what we've bought on our first day.

"I think part of this is because people are trying to support local brands."