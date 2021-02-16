Published: 5:59 AM February 16, 2021

A husband and wife who helped transform a stone mill in Norfolk built in 1830 into a modern home have put it on the market for sale.

Fodderstone mill, which is for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

Peter and Dawn Oddey bought the striking Fodderstone tower mill, Mill Road, Shouldham Thorpe, near King's Lynn in 2006. It had been converted but didn't have any central heating. They've now moved into converted barns next door and are putting the tower, which has two bedrooms inside and two in a converted barn, for sale.

Owner Peter Oddey. - Credit: Peter Oddey

Inside the tower mill. - Credit: William H Brown

The mill, which at one time was so derelict it had trees growing up inside it, was converted by a different owner in 1985. The Oddeys then took it on. It now has a kitchen, sitting room, office space with a kitchenette and outside, a walled garden and extra land available by separate negotiation.

The view from the top of the mill tower. - Credit: William H Brown

Mr Oddey said: "We've loved living in it, it's very unusual - a novelty - but there are 42 stairs to climb to the top, so now we're older, we thought we'd move into the barn next door. But it's a really sound building, the walls are two foot thick so it retains heat and is really quiet."

Inside the rounded mill tower. - Credit: William H Brown

Gareth Thomas, from agents William H Brown Select, selling the mill, said: "The mill itself has been lovingly restored and offers two reception rooms in the mill itself, with two bedrooms, one of which is en-suite. The barn that it attached to the mill offers a further two bedrooms and family bathroom. There is also a double garage and handy office space which comes with the property, this is currently being used as a business premises."

The Norfolk Mills website states the mill has originally five storey and was 50 foot high with yellow-pink facing bricks on the outside and red brick on the inside. The mill, built to replace an earlier postmill in 1830, apparently ceased operating in 1904.



