Helen Peck, operations manager at training and development provider Lighthouse Group, reflects on its aim to rid the world of poor managers, and why the Best Employers Eastern Region survey is a great indicator that the business is on the right track.

Being awarded Platinum accreditation in the Best Employers Eastern Region awards was an incredibly proud moment for everyone at Lighthouse, as we are sure it was for all winners. However, for us it was very personal because our business is focused on training great people to lead an engaged workforce.

Lighthouse is primarily a leadership and management training company which delivers life-changing leadership courses to companies and individuals across the UK.

Helen Peck, operations manager at Lighthouse Group - Credit: Lighthouse Group

We understand that all too often great people are promoted (or fall) into leadership and management positions without the training and skills they need to do the job as well as they would like. We also know there is always more you can learn, and even great managers benefit from time to reflect on what they do well and where they think they can improve.

We deliver commercially-funded, single day, accredited and apprenticeship levy-funded courses. We can train your whole team or provide a space for a single manager. Our aim is to rid the world of poor managers and train good managers to be the best they can be, creating a good working environment for everyone.

The award for us is an indicator that we are on the right track. As a “people” business, our strongest asset is our team of highly-experienced professionals all working towards the same objective, freely sharing skills, knowledge and ideas to make Lighthouse the best training provider, employer and an incredible place to work.

We will use the results of the survey to improve further but we take great delight that 100% of our employees engaged with the survey, rated us so highly as employers, and the panel recognised our accomplishments to date and plans for the future.

If you share our passion for great leadership, then please get in touch.