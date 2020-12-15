Published: 9:36 AM December 15, 2020

Shoppers cannot get enough Christmas trees and turkeys - and now festive wreaths are also selling out from Norfolk florists.

Florists across the county have closed orders for wreaths, the must-have symbol that Christmas has arrived. Many business owners, making the wreaths themselves by hand, are stating they cannot take any more orders.

Ali Stearn, who runs the Garden Box, near Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

Ali Stearn, who runs the Garden Box, in Silfield, near Wymondham, said she still had wreaths available but had been inundated with demand.

"It's saved our year to be honest. I don't know how many I've sold but definitely more than usual. I think people are staying at home and so focusing much more on making it festive whereas usually they might go abroad on holiday or see friends and family.

"I do have some help prepping but really I'm a one-man band. It's been a difficult year so to have this extra business now is very welcome."

'Mr Frost' Christmas wreath. - Credit: The Garden Box

Mrs Stearn makes the wreaths from natural dried products.

Each one is backed in hessian to protect any surface area it is hung against. And she gives each one an imaginative name including 'Mr Frost', a winter white wreath, 'Squirrel Nutkin,' a burnt orange autumnal wreath, 'Champagne Charlie', a gold/bronze wreath and the luxurious 'Duke and Duchess', with a velvet ribbon and feathers.

A Christmas wreath from the Garden Box. - Credit: The Garden Box

Cel Robertson at the Forever Green Flower Company, based in Aylmerton, near Cromer, closed her orders for wreaths on Friday.

"I'm fully booked now for Christmas orders. Wreath making is in full swing. My fingers are sore but with only a couple of weeks left this season, I may just make it.

"Christmas is always one of the busiest times of year for us. I'm having to work differently to accommodate the pandemic."

Floral Sistas, formerly based in Swaffham, and now operating from a unit near King's Lynn, is still taking orders for luxury wreaths, closing on Friday.

"Our mossed ones are finished but we have luxury ones still available, last orders for national delivery is Friday December 18 but we will be delivering up until Christmas Eve for local deliveries."

Christmas wreath workshops, where you make your own, have also been booked up. At Norfolk Flower Workshops, held at Swanton Morley House in 10 acres, near Dereham, they are booking up already for next year.