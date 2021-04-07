Published: 1:55 PM April 7, 2021

A new retailer selling all kinds of flooring including 'instant garden' grass is opening in Norwich.

Flooring Superstore has chosen the city as the location for its newest store, which will open in Barker Street on Monday, April 12.

The firm has invested £150,000 in the new store which, boasting 8,702 square feet, will be its second biggest in the UK. It is also creating four new jobs.

Whenever it opens at a new location, Flooring Superstore reaches out to local charities or organisations in need of flooring for a project.

Simon Forrester, regional manager, said: “We’re always happy to make donations of flooring to local good causes as our way of giving something back to areas.

You may also want to watch:

“So, we would love to hear from charities, voluntary organisations or groups doing great work in the community."

The store will offers all kinds of carpets, flooring tiles and the UK's largest selection of artificial grass.

Donation requests can be emailed to marketing@connectionretail.co.uk