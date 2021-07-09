Breaking

Published: 3:39 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM July 9, 2021

Sudden flash flooding in Norwich has caused major problems including bus service delays as the city was hit by a torrential downpour.

Shoppers waiting for the rain to clear - Credit: Archant

Rain came through the ceiling at Castle Quarter shopping centre causing pools of water to collect on the first floor.

Rob Bradley, centre manager for Castle Quarter, said: “As I’m sure many places were, Castle Quarter was hit hard by the torrential rain earlier this afternoon.

"Due to the layout and levels of the shopping centre, when rain occasionally enters the building it can look very dramatic.

"As always, our team has been working hard to keep shoppers, tenants and staff safe, and most of the flooded areas have been quickly dried out.

"With no further heavy rain forecast, we will be back to business as usual very soon.”

First Bus posted on its social media it was unable to run the 23A service in Norwich Rd, Costessey due to flooding.

It stated it would be serving the 23 route only, apologising for inconvenience.

The flooding at Castle Quarter - Credit: Archant

There are also reports of significant flooding on the roads near the Longwater estate at Costessey.

Norfolk fire service currently has 22 ongoing incidents.

It also said it had received calls about flooding on Proctor Road in Norwich, Old Catton and Sprowston - but no vehicles were sent.

Castle Quarter has announced closure of levels 1 and 2 due to the downpour.

Unfortunately we have been affected by the extremely heavy rain downpour this afternoon.



We have had to block off areas on levels 1& 2 to allow our teams to clean up & make the area safe.



Apologies for any inconvenience. — Castle Quarter, Norwich (@CastleQuarter_) July 9, 2021

Norwich Park and Ride has announced disruption to the 501 and 502 services.

Service disruption: some delays on Route 501 and 502 due to the heavy rain in the city. We apologise if any inconvenience is caused. — Norwich Park & Ride (@nparkandride) July 9, 2021

There are reports of police officers closing the A147 / Barrack Street exit of the Kett's Hill roundabout close to the Castle pub.

Police blocking off A147 exit leading to Barrack Street on roundabout near Kett's HIll. - Credit: Submitted

There is also heavy congestion around Longwater due to standing water on the roads.

Congestion around Longwater due to flooding. - Credit: Submitted

Congestion around Longwater due to flooding. - Credit: Submitted

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said there were around 42,500 properties in the county at risk of flooding. During heavy rainfall surface water floods can occur quickly and put homes, businesses and are safety at risk.

A new single point of contact for flooding in Norfolk has been launched, allowing residents to report any sort of flooding quickly and efficiently.

In the event of flooding, you can call 0344 800 8013 to report it.

Alternatively, residents can continue to report flooding online via Norfolk County Council’s flooding page by clicking here

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road. - Credit: Submitted

Flooding on Norwich Road on Friday, July 9. - Credit: Michelle Curtis

Flooding on Norwich Road on Friday, July 9. - Credit: Michelle Curtis

Flooding on Norwich Road on Friday, July 9. - Credit: Michelle Curtis



