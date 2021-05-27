Floating restaurant for sale at auction for £10,000-£20,000
- Credit: Auction House
A 56ft long 'snack boat' moored up in Norfolk is for sale in a livestream auction.
The former 'Jolios floating restaurant' moored in Riverside Walk, Thetford, is now vacant and ready for a new lease of life, state agents Auction House.
The boat has two levels including an indoor seating area, kitchen and cloakroom with an upper deck with bar area.
The boat is moored on the Little Ouse overlooking the river green and a few steps from the town centre shops.
Auctioneer Bryan Baxter said: "This excellent business opportunity is realistically guided to attract interest and viewing is recommended."
The boat will be auctioned on June 16.
The sale of the Thetford boat comes after Norwich's famous floating restaurant, the former Thai on the River, moved out of the city last year after being moored up for 34 years.
The boat was towed out of Norwich's Riverside for work to be done on it.