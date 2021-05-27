News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Floating restaurant for sale at auction for £10,000-£20,000

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:30 AM May 27, 2021   
Floating restaurant in Thetford, Norfolk

The former 'Jolios' floating restaurant is for sale. - Credit: Auction House

A 56ft long 'snack boat' moored up in Norfolk is for sale in a livestream auction.

The former 'Jolios floating restaurant' moored in Riverside Walk, Thetford, is now vacant and ready for a new lease of life, state agents Auction House.

The boat has two levels including an indoor seating area, kitchen and cloakroom with an upper deck with bar area.

Floating restaurant in Thetford, Norfolk

The former 'Jolios' floating restaurant is for sale - Credit: Auction House

The boat is moored on the Little Ouse overlooking the river green and a few steps from the town centre shops.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter said: "This excellent business opportunity is realistically guided to attract interest and viewing is recommended."

You may also want to watch:

The boat will be auctioned on June 16.

The sale of the Thetford boat comes after Norwich's famous floating restaurant, the former Thai on the River, moved out of the city last year after being moored up for 34 years.

The boat was towed out of Norwich's Riverside for work to be done on it.

Norfolk

